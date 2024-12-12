Scott Koblentz Joins Neology’s Executive Leadership Team to Grow North America and Asia Pacific Markets

Koblentz Brings Decades of Programs, Operations, and Integrator Leadership Experience to Neology.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that Scott Koblentz has joined their Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its North America and Asia Pacific markets. He will be responsible for strategy development, technology innovation, program delivery, and business growth.Koblentz joins from Cubic Corporation, where he spent a decade in technical leadership roles managing programs, operations, and teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Prior to Cubic, he was the Business Operations Principal for San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), where he played a key role integrating next-generation technology and leading its regional toll operations, Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) projects, and mobility programs. Throughout his career, Scott has gained deep experience in nationwide interoperability and networks such as FasTrak, E-ZPass, SunPass, and the supporting operations around them.Scott received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University, holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from California State University, and completed the Executive Education program at Harvard Business School.“I look forward to being a part of the Neology team,” says Scott Koblentz, Neology Senior Vice President General Manager. “Neology has a proven track record of winning and I will partner with our customers and our team members to drive continued growth in North America and Asia Pacific.”“Scott’s customer and integrator experience makes him a complimentary addition to our Leadership Team,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Headed into 2025, we are hyper-focused on delivering on our existing customer commitments and driving strategic, global growth across North America and Asia Pacific. I am confident Scott will accelerate these activities to the benefit of all stakeholders.”

