Neology Awarded Washington State Department of Transportation’s Competitive RFID Tolling Technology Procurement Contract

WSDOT has determined that entering into this contract will meet the identified needs and be in the best interest of the State of Washington.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced they have been awarded Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) two-year (with option to extend up to additional six years) RFID Tolling Technology Transponder and Reader procurement contract.Neology will deliver WSDOT their neoTag™ RFID Toll Transponders (6C) and neoRead™ 7204 multiprotocol readers for use across all current and future Washington State toll roads. neoTag form factors include interior and exterior windshield stickers and hardcase windshield mount tags. Neology is a long-term supplier of transponders and multi-protocol readers for WSDOT serving all five of WSDOT’s current toll and Express Lane facilities.Neology is a pioneer in the use of 6C in the tolling industry, delivering both OmniAir and E-ZPass IAG certified RFID technology to the global market. They are the only certified vendor with a manufacturing facility in the United States and provide exceptional quality with a defect rate less than 0.01%. Neology’s industry-leading manufacturing facilities provide high‐volume RFID inlay and hard case products, branded packaging, and custom tag printing. Their continued investment in their RFID inlay, conveyor, and label packaging technology has increased manufacturing capacity to more than 90 million units per year, offering agencies and end-users rapid delivery of the highest quality products available on the transponder market.“We are proud to continue providing WSDOT and their end-users with the best tolling hardware on the market,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Neology is committed to continued innovation in the technology space and look forward to serving WSDOT now and in the future.”“We are happy to have selected Neology to continue serving our RFID transponder and reader needs. Their innovation and focus on customer service makes them an ideal partner,” adds Ed Barry, WSDOT Director Toll Division.Bobby Leanio, Neology Director Manufacturing and Supply Chain, continues: “We believe our technology and commitment to customer excellence benefits both WSDOT and their customers. We appreciate the confidence WSDOT has in our products and our people.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.