MPD Arrests Teen in September Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile in two robberies and one attempted robbery that occurred in September.

Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the victim reported that he was walking in the 1000 block of Irving Street Northwest, when a group of suspects approached him. The suspects began assaulting him and attempted to take his property. The suspects were unable to obtain the property and fled the scene CCN: 24148216

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 700 block of Irving Street Northwest, in reference to a robbery. The victim stated that a group of suspects assaulted her and demanded her property. The suspects then took the victim's property and fled the scene CCN: 24148488

Robbery (Snatch): On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at approximately 2:33 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 3100 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest, in reference to a robbery. The victim stated that he was approached by two suspects that demanded his property. As the victim attempted to call the police, the suspects snatched his property from him and fled the scene CCN: 24148522

As a result of the detective’s investigation, a DC Superior Court Custody Order was issued. On December 9, 2024, a 16-year-old male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

