MPD Arrests Juvenile in Northeast Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a juvenile male has been arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, at approximately 10:31 p.m., the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 500 block of 48th Place, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and told the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24145194