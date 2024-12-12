MPD Arrests Juvenile in Georgia Avenue Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a juvenile female for an unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, November 1, 2024, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspects pulled the victim out of the vehicle and assaulted them. The suspects then got into the vehicle and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile female, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24169587