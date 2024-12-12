Library Automation Leader Biblionix Launches Advanced Events & Rooms Management System for Public Libraries

The company has unveiled an events and rooms management solution, enhancing operational efficiency for public libraries nationwide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblionix, a leading provider of cloud-based library management systems, today announced the launch of its Events & Rooms Management System. This new addition to the Apollo platform streamlines the coordination of library events and room bookings through an intuitive interface designed specifically for public libraries.

The system introduces separate tabs for events and rooms, automated fee management, and customizable terms, allowing libraries to efficiently manage their room spaces and programming. It seamlessly integrates with library calendars, enabling both staff and patrons to view availability, book spaces, and receive automated reminders.

"Our new Events & Rooms Management System represents our commitment to developing solutions that address the real needs of public libraries," says Mr. Dick Moeller, Spokesperson at Biblionix. "We've incorporated features that make space management more efficient while enhancing the user experience for both library staff and patrons."

The Events & Rooms Management System offers a comprehensive suite of features, including:

• Integrated Event and Room Booking: Create events and book rooms simultaneously, ensuring streamlined coordination.

• Separate Tabs for Events and Rooms: Easily manage and track events and room bookings with dedicated tabs.

• Customizable Terms and Registration Forms: Upload terms and conditions for events and room reservations, requiring patron agreement.

• Recurring Bookings: Schedule recurring events or room bookings with ease.

• Calendar Integration: Seamless integration with library calendars allows staff and patrons to view availability and make bookings.

• Wait-List Feature: Enable patrons to join a waitlist for fully booked events.

• Automated Fee Management: Set fees for events and room bookings, with automated payment processing through patron accounts.

• Bulk Event Uploads: Upload spreadsheets to create multiple events simultaneously.

• Automated Reminders: Send automatic email reminders to registered patrons before events.

• Separate Room Hours: Set unique operating hours for individual rooms.

The platform has already received positive feedback from library professionals across the country. Biblionix's commitment to excellence is reflected in their impressive track record including receiving multi-Platinum status in the Modern Library Awards and maintaining top rankings in Marshall Breeding's annual "Perceptions" survey.

The Events and Rooms product is immediately available for 25% of a customer's Apollo subscription fee. For more information about Biblionix and its library automation solutions, please call 877-800-5625 and press 1 for sales or visit the website (https://www.biblionix.com).

About Biblionix:

Biblionix (https://www.biblionix.com/about/) is a customer-focused company dedicated to providing efficient and innovative library automation systems. We are committed to empowering libraries of all sizes to achieve their goals and deliver exceptional service to their communities.

Note to Editors:

• Biblionix offers the Apollo cloud-based library automation system designed exclusively for public libraries.

• Biblionix's Apollo library automation system is consistently recognized for its exceptional features and ease of use.

• Biblionix boasts an industry leading customer retention rate, a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.