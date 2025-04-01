Best Price DTF Expands Product Line with High-Quality DTF Ink and Hot Peel DTF Film for Superior Printing Result

Texas-based DTF printing supplier introduces premium quality ink and film to meet the growing market demand for professional print materials.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Price DTF, a premier provider of Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing solutions, today announced the expansion of their product line with the addition of premium DTF ink and hot peel DTF film. These new offerings aim to provide businesses with high-quality, cost-effective supplies for creating vibrant, detailed prints.

“At Best Price DTF, our mission has always been to deliver quality and value hand-in-hand,” said Mr. Bill Sonkaya, CEO of Best Price DTF. “By adding top-tier DTF ink and hot peel DTF film to our product line, we are enabling businesses to unlock new levels of precision and vibrancy in their prints while benefiting from our signature unbeatable prices.”

New Product Highlights:

• Hot Peel DTF Film: Provides a reliable surface to capture sharp, vibrant designs, ensuring crisp details and easy peeling post-press.

• DTF Ink: Available in White, Cyan, Yellow, and Black. Engineered for brilliance, the ink produces vivid, lasting colors perfect for intricate patterns and bold graphics.

"Our expansion into specialized inks and films represents our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive DTF printing solutions," said Sonkaya and added "These products have been specifically engineered to deliver exceptional color vibrancy and detail precision that professional printers demand, while maintaining the affordable pricing our customers expect."

Best Price DTF's ability to offer competitive prices without compromising on quality stems from its direct collaboration with manufacturers. The company maintains well-stocked warehouses in Texas, receiving substantial supplies of DTF products every two months. This strategic approach enables Best Price DTF to consistently provide affordable prices to its customers nationwide.

"Love the product you guys have, and it's just what I have been looking for in years. Thank you so much. I will order more soon!!" said Barry J., a satisfied customer who has experienced the quality of Best Price DTF products firsthand.

The company, which serves businesses in Houston and Dallas, prioritizes customer satisfaction through efficient service delivery. "We value your time. That's why we strive daily to offer same-day shipping and pickup services, ensuring efficiency and convenience for you," explained Sonkaya.

Longtime customer Angel C. shared her experience: "I just sent in my 4th order to this company! They are amazing and it was a little rough for me to figure it all out at first (total Nub) but Bill was able to help and also they made it to where I have no choice but to keep coming back! Totally beats weeding😂. Price is awesome! Value is amazing! 1000% satisfaction!"

Another regular client, Sarah R., added: "Great prices, quick shipping! Just placed my second order. The quality was the best I've gotten so far!"

Why Choose Best Price DTF?

• Unbeatable Prices

• Superior Quality

• Instant Hot Peel Transfers

• 6-Second Application

• Same-Day Shipping and Pickup

• Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

• 24/7 Support

To learn more about Best Price DTF's services and to place an order, visit https://bestpricedtf.com/pages/contact or call +1 469 703 2922.

###

About Best Price DTF

Best Price DTF (https://bestpricedtf.com/pages/about-us) is a leading provider of direct-to-film (DTF) printing solutions, offering high-quality products and services at unbeatable prices in Houston and Dallas. By working directly with manufacturers and maintaining well-stocked warehouses in Texas, the company ensures that its customers receive the best value for their money without compromising on quality. Best Price DTF is committed to helping businesses create stunning prints for their products and marketing materials.

Contact:

651 N Plano Road

Richardson TX 75081 US

Phone: +1 469 703 2922

bill.sonkaya (at) bestpricedtf (dot) com

https://maps.app.goo.gl/fjpMKD885ZJroST68

Note to Editors:

• Direct-to-film (DTF) printing is a popular method for creating high-quality, vibrant prints on a variety of surfaces, including textiles, paper, and more. Best Price DTF's UV DTF Gang Roll service utilizes UV technology to enhance the durability and vibrancy of the prints, making it an ideal solution for businesses looking to create long-lasting, eye-catching designs.

• For editors seeking further details on the UV DTF Gang Roll Service or insights into the Direct to Film printing technology, additional information can be provided upon request.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.