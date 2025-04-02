Lucky Hills Coffee Announces Exclusive Selection Process for 2025 Brazilian Specialty Harvest

The specialty coffee company is preparing to select exceptional beans from Southern Minas Gerais and sees market fluctuations in the segment as an opportunity.

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Hills Coffee, a leading brand of specialty coffees to the US food service market, today announced the initiation of its annual selection process for the upcoming 2025 Brazilian coffee harvest. Despite industry projections indicating a 4.4-6.8% decrease in Brazil's overall coffee production this year, Lucky Hills is positioning the reduced harvest as an opportunity to secure exceptionally high-quality beans for its discerning customers.

The selection process, which begins now and continues through early summer, involves rigorous cupping and evaluation of beans from Lucky Hills' partner cooperative of 80 coffee growers in Carmo da Cachoeira, Southern Minas Gerais State. The company will use this careful selection process to determine which specific coffees will be offered to clients throughout the remainder of 2025.

"What makes this year particularly interesting is how the challenging growing conditions are influencing the cup profiles," says Anne Valdez, coffee expert with over 35 years of experience and Managing Director of Lucky Hills Coffee. "While production volume may be lower across Brazil, we're finding that these climate conditions often result in beans with more concentrated flavors and distinctive characteristics. Our selection processes this year will focus on identifying those exceptional lots that truly showcase the unique terroir of Southern Minas Gerais."

According to multiple authoritative sources, Brazil's 2025 coffee harvest faces significant challenges. The National Supply Company (Conab) projects a total production of 51.8 million bags of processed coffee, representing a 4.4% decrease compared to the previous harvest. Similarly, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) estimates a 53.2 million bag harvest (60 kg each), a 6.8% decline compared to 2024.

Lucky Hills is uniquely positioned to navigate these market conditions through its direct relationship with growers. By eliminating middlemen, the company maintains both quality control and competitive pricing even during challenging harvest years.

"Our direct trade model becomes even more valuable during years with production challenges," explains Valdez. "When yields are lower, our long-standing relationships with our cooperative partners ensure we still receive priority access to their finest lots. This is precisely when our meticulous selection process proves the most valuable to our customers."

The company's selection strategy prioritizes quality over quantity, focusing on beans that will deliver exceptional cup profiles for coffee shops and restaurants seeking to differentiate themselves through outstanding coffee offerings.

"We view ourselves as curators of premium coffee experiences," adds Valdez. "When production is more limited, the selection process becomes even more critical. We're incredibly excited about what we're tasting from early samples and look forward to finalizing our offerings in the coming months."

Lucky Hills Coffee differentiates itself in the market through its farm-to-cup business model, importing 100% arabica specialty coffee beans directly from pre-approved partner plantations without intermediaries. All beans are roasted locally in Florida to ensure maximum freshness before delivery to customers throughout the United States.

Coffee industry professionals interested in learning more about Lucky Hills' 2025 coffee selection or securing priority access to these limited offerings are encouraged to contact the company directly at (407) 719-2390 or visit https://luckyhillscoffee.com for more information.

About Lucky Hills Coffee

Lucky Hills Coffee (https://luckyhillscoffee.com/about/) is a leading supplier of specialty coffees to the US food service market, offering unique varieties of coffee without middlemen, in an ethical, transparent, and completely sustainable way. Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, the company maintains direct relationships with a cooperative of 80 coffee growers in Carmo da Cachoeira, Southern Minas Gerais State, Brazil. Through its innovative direct trade model, Lucky Hills ensures maximum quality and freshness, roasting beans locally in Florida on demand.

