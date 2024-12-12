SilverTech Named DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR by Progress Sitefinity for Second Consecutive Year

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a fast-growing digital technology company with offices in New Hampshire and Indiana, is proud to announce its recognition as Progress Sitefinity ’s Digital Agency of the Year for the second year in a row. SilverTech is the only partner to receive this recognition in all of North America. This prestigious award for 2023 and 2024 honors SilverTech’s outstanding track record of performance, innovation, and collaboration in delivering exceptional solutions that drive customer success, streamline business processes, and enhance technology implementations.Progress Sitefinity, a global leader in digital experience platforms, awards this distinction to its digital agency partners who go above and beyond in implementing innovative solutions and fostering customer growth. SilverTech’s ongoing commitment to client success and technological excellence has solidified its position as an industry leader.“SilverTech’s award-winning efforts reflect their commitment to innovation and collaboration, enabling organizations to achieve their digital goals with Sitefinity solutions. This recognition underscores their role as a trusted partner in Progress’s mission to empower businesses with powerful, flexible, and user-friendly technology,” said Amiro Millan, Senior Director, Partnerships at Progress.Notable Achievements in 2024In 2024, SilverTech launched major custom Sitefinity projects for high-profile brands, including an unnamed, but well-known, global manufacturer of commercial duty and automatic transmissions. These innovative projects exemplify the agency’s ability to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions tailored to unique business needs.Adding to the celebration, SilverTech’s Director of Engineering, Anoop Sandhu, has been named Sitefinity’s Developer of the Year. Anoop’s innovative engineering and customizations for clients such as PAR have set a new standard for excellence in website and portal development. His thought leadership, in-depth product insights, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible also earned him the esteemed ‘Champion Status,’ a title reserved for Sitefinity’s top performers globally. Sitefinity announced that Anoop has earned Progress Champion status. SilverTech now employs 3, out of 20 total, Progress Champions worldwide.“We are incredibly honored to receive the Digital Agency of the Year award from Progress Sitefinity for the second consecutive year.” said Erin Presseau, Vice President of Marketing at SilverTech, “This achievement reflects the advanced technical capabilities and insightful digital strategies we bring to the table. By helping our clients personalize and simplify often complex challenges with Sitefinity web and portal solutions, we deliver impactful results that drive their success. We are grateful for our partnership with Progress and their continued recognition of our work. We are especially proud of Anoop Sandhu for his well-deserved recognition as Developer of the Year. His contributions underscore the talent and passion that drive our growth. ”SilverTech has been a Premium Progress Sitefinity CMS/DXP implementation partner for over ten years. The agency has launched more than forty (40) websites on the Sitefinity CMS platform and holds dozens of Sitefinity certifications. The agency recently relocated to Bedford, NH after outgrowing their previous headquarters in Manchester, NH.SilverTech is a full-service digital marketing and technology agency that partners with clients to redefine customer experiences and achieve business growth. From award-winning website development to advanced digital marketing strategies, SilverTech creates solutions that help organizations thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. SilverTech works with mid-market and enterprise-level customers in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, insurance, government, retail and association/non-profit industries. For more information about SilverTech’s award-winning services or recent projects, please visit www.silvertech.com Progress Sitefinity is a leading digital experience platform that empowers organizations to create, manage, and optimize customer experiences across multiple channels. Through its extensive partner network, Sitefinity drives innovation and customer success on a global scale. You can learn more about Progress Sitefinity at https://www.progress.com/sitefinity-cms

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.