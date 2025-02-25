SilverTech Wins Kentico Site of the Year

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a leading award-winning digital experience agency, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Kentico Site of the Year in the Government & Municipal category. This recognition highlights SilverTech's commitment to delivering innovative, user-centric digital experiences for government and state agencies. Each recognized website achieved impressive results, showcasing tailored strategies and technical implementations that set the foundation for continued success.“We are honored to receive this recognition from Kentico. For years, we have had the privilege of partnering with the State of New Hampshire to deliver innovative digital solutions that serve its residents," said William Storace, COO of SilverTech. "This award reflects our team's commitment to leveraging technology to foster meaningful connections between public sector organizations and their communities."The award-winning Visit New Hampshire website www.visitnh.gov ), developed in collaboration with the State of New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Division, highlights SilverTech's expertise in designing and implementing digital solutions that enhance accessibility, usability, and engagement for citizens and stakeholders alike. Built on the Xperience by Kentico digital experience platform, the site features a seamless user experience, robust security, and advanced content management capabilities tailored to meet the evolving needs of the State of New Hampshire tourism managers. The new website features a newer, faster Kentico platform with creative design and an improved user journey, the website is scalable, setting the site up for the next phase which will include more interactive and personalized features.“SilverTech’s decades of digital expertise, combined with the capabilities of the Kentico CMS platform, have truly elevated our website. The platform’s speed and intuitive content management make it easy for our team to efficiently update and maintain the site, ensuring we remain competitive in attracting visitors to New Hampshire,” says Amy Bassett, State Tourism Deputy Director, State of NH. “As tourism is a major economic driver for the state, it’s essential that we offer a dynamic, user-friendly site that delivers an exceptional experience for visitors, residents, and partners alike. With Kentico’s innovative platform, we are excited to expand our digital presence and provide even more personalized experiences for our audience."Kentico Site of the Year is an annual competition that honors partners that craft the best digital experiences and provide exceptional user journeys, built on the Kentico platform. Winners are selected based on creativity, user experience, innovation, content strategy and technological implementation.SilverTech Gains MVP Status with KenticoSilverTech remains committed to helping organizations across industries achieve their digital transformation goals through customized solutions that drive engagement and operational efficiency. SilverTech is a Gold Kentico partner with hundreds of websites launched on the platform, multiple certified web developers and marketers, as well as proven and audited code quality. This month, Kentico has also announced that it has selected SilverTech Chief Technology Officer, Derek Barka, to be awarded Kentico MVP status. This is a distinction held by only a select few in the world.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, The State of New Hampshire, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.About KenticoKentico is an award-winning provider of digital experience platforms that enable businesses to drive better outcomes with fewer resources using a hybrid headless approach for multichannel digital experiences. Its digital experience platform (DXP), Xperience by Kentico, minimizes overhead by focusing on real customer needs. With a wide set of capabilities, it empowers teams to deliver better customer experiences through multiple channels faster. Kentico offers market-leading support, SaaS or on-premises deployment, and is backed by a global network of implementation partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.