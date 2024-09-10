SilverTech is Program Year Sponsor for the Leadership New Hampshire Class of 2025

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a digital experience agency based in Bedford, is proud to announce its sponsorship of Leadership New Hampshire’s (LNH) Class of 2025. This marks a significant milestone as LNH, celebrating its 33rd year, welcomes a new cohort of emerging leaders to its esteemed program.The program is designed to help participants foster a deep understanding of the state’s unique challenges and opportunities, equipping them with the skills and insights needed to drive impactful change in their communities.SilverTech’s support underscores the growing digital agency’s commitment to nurturing leadership and community engagement throughout New Hampshire. SilverTech is dedicated to advancing the quality of leadership by empowering those who are poised to make a difference. SilverTech has several employees who are also LNH alumni, including the CEO and many others, who can attest to the value this program brings.“We are honored to partner with Leadership New Hampshire in supporting the Class of 2025,” said Kaeli Elefsrud, Director of Strategic Initiatives at SilverTech. “As an alum of the class of 2024, I understand the importance of this program. SilverTech's investment in this program reflects our belief in the transformative power of informed and engaged leaders. We are excited to see the positive impact these emerging leaders will bring to the business landscape and our collective communities.”Since its inception, LNH has successfully cultivated a network of over 1,100 alumni who are making significant contributions across New Hampshire.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the global agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital strategy, digital marketing, user experience strategy & design, advanced web and application design & development, digital experience technology implementation and digital transformation. Chief Marketer selected SilverTech as a ‘Top 200 Agency.’ Clients include national and global brands such as Allison Transmission, Borg Warner, Drexel University, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, and others.

