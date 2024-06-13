NoMa BID Unveils Renderings of Proposed New Metro Entrance at NoMa-Gallaudet U Station
Funding for New Entrance Included in FY25 Budget Approved by Mayor Bowser and DC Council
The new Metro entrance signifies more than just improved transportation infrastructure; it represents our community's evolution and adaptability.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to reveal the much-anticipated renderings of the proposed new Metro entrance at the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro station. These visualizations provide a sneak peek into the future of transportation accessibility and signify a significant milestone in the development of the vibrant NoMa neighborhood.
— Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEO
The NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro station, which opened twenty years ago this year as WMATA's first infill station, has been a catalyst for the remarkable growth and transformation of NoMa. The station, which is now the region’s ninth busiest, stands amidst a bustling mixed-use community, boasting over 14,000 new residents and workers.
Recognizing the pressing need for enhanced accessibility and connectivity, the NoMa BID has been advocating for a third entrance to the Metro station for over a decade. Now, with the project funded by the Mayor and DC Council in the recently passed FY25 Budget, the vision for a new entrance is closer to reality than ever before. The project is slated to begin construction in 2028, as outlined in the recent budget documents.
Maura Brophy, President of the NoMa BID, expressed gratitude for the collaboration and commitment of stakeholders in making this project possible.
The proposed entrance, situated on the west side of Third Street at N Street NE, promises to significantly reduce walking times and enhance accessibility to popular destinations like Union Market and Gallaudet University. By providing a safer and more convenient route, the entrance aims to alleviate congestion and promote pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.
With ridership expected to rebound in the coming years, investments in transit infrastructure remain crucial for sustainable urban development.
The release of these renderings marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in NoMa's journey towards an even more accessible and connected future. As the neighborhood continues to evolve, the NoMa BID remains committed to fostering growth, innovation, and inclusivity for all.
sherri cunningham
NoMa Business Improvement District
+ +1 2024400954
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram