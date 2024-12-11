MFA Spokesperson's Comments on Developments in Syria

Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Syria. The complex situation in Syria can only be resolved definitively through an inclusive, Syrian-led political process as affirmed in UN Security Council Resolution 2254. Any meaningful political solution must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Syria. Foreign powers should not take advantage of the fissures in Syrian society to pursue their own strategic objectives. All parties must ensure the safety and well-being of Syrian civilians who have already suffered so much. Since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, more than 300,000 Syrians have been killed and more than 13 million have been displaced with many seeking refuge in other countries. We hope they can return safely to their homes when peace is restored.

Given the current volatile situation, Singaporeans should continue to avoid travelling to or remaining in Syria. Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Syria, which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency.

