Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to est. $670 Million for Friday

My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion Continues

JACKSON, MISS. — With no jackpot winner from the Tuesday, December 10 drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing on Friday, December 13, 2024, has soared to an estimated $670 million with an estimated cash value of $317.8 million.

Friday the 13th has long been associated with superstitions, but in the world of Mega Millions, it’s actually a lucky day—one that has already seen seven Mega Millions jackpots awarded on this date throughout the game’s history. The last Mega Millions jackpot won on Friday the 13th was a staggering $1.348 billion, claimed by a lucky winner in Maine on January 13, 2023.

In the most recent Mega Millions drawing, several players across the country were able to win big at the second-tier prize level. California, Maryland, and Florida sold winning tickets worth millions. Notably, Florida’s winner added the $1 Megaplier option to their ticket, boosting their $1 million second-tier win to $5 million.

Jackpot Update

Lotto America’s jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 14 is an estimated $16.7 million with an estimated cash value of $8.05 million, while Powerball’s jackpot is an estimated $45 million with an estimated cash value of $21.7 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $68 thousand.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The next drawing will take place Thursday, Dec. 19. Enter your non-winning tickets by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

Prizes in the special Bonus Promotion drawing include $15,000, $10,000, $5,000, and two $1,000 digital gift cards for use at select stores. All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance Promotion drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.