Excel Dryer helps a New York shopping center offer the healthiest experience this holiday season

Tanger Outlets Deer Park upgrades hand dryers with germ-filtering equipment to meet WELL certification standards

We know people’s expectations for cleanliness and hygiene have evolved, and we’re always looking for ways to make it convenient and cost-effective to create the cleanest spaces possible.” — Joshua Griffing, Excel Dryer Director of Marketing and International Sales

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , is helping a major shopping plaza keep its energy and labor costs down, while making sure customers feel confident that its restrooms are as clean as possible.Located in the heart of Long Island, NY, Tanger Outlets Deer Park is an 80-acre destination for shopping, dining and family outings. In the shopping center’s restrooms, millions of visitors per year use XLERATORHand Dryers to quickly and conveniently make sure their hands are clean and dry.Recently, management set the goal of attaining WELL Certification, an architectural standard created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) that helps businesses demonstrate commitment to the well-being of customers and employees by using design components that promote health and hygiene.That’s what brought the attention of the outlet’s operations team to Excel Dryer’s electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) filtration retrofit kits. They were able to significantly upgrade the level of hygiene without the cost of replacing the existing hand dryers.“We’re always adopting new practices to enhance restroom environments.” said Tanger Outlets Deer Park’s Operations Director Stephen Dmuchowsky. “Customers benefit from a facility that’s sanitized and well-maintained. Using XLERATORs with eHEPA filters helps us create that experience,“ he said.A recent survey shows cleanliness is the number one concern among restroom users. Excel Dryer partnered with MetrixLab , a renowned worldwide market research firm, to conduct a survey called Post Pandemic Perceptions of Commercial Restrooms. Of 4,000 people asked, 100 percent agreed a dirty restroom reflects poorly on an establishment and 80 percent said they would not or might not return to a restaurant with a dirty restroom.“We’re happy to help businesses like Tanger Outlets Deer Park meet today’s high standards,” said Joshua Griffing, Director of Marketing & International Sales of Excel Dryer. “We know people’s expectations for cleanliness and hygiene have evolved, and we’re always looking for ways to make it convenient and cost-effective to create the cleanest spaces possible, so customers keep coming back.”Minimizing waste, reducing energy usage and being able to rely on the efficiency of Excel hand dryers has also been a significant advantage for the property, especially since it’s a busy, high-traffic environment. “Not a single one has ever broken down—and it’s so much easier than dealing with messy paper towels,” Dmuchowsky said. “No clogs from flushed paper, and the dryers are far more hygienic.”About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer has been manufacturing and developing hygienic hand drying solutions that are cost effective and sustainable for more than 50 years. The family-owned and -operated company revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer that set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. Excel Dryer prides itself on offering the best customer service and making touchless, economical and renewable products people can depend on. Available for distribution worldwide, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives who work with distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com ###

Video and interview with Tanger Outlets Deer Park Operations Director Stephen Dmuchowsky

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.