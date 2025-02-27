XLERATOR® Hand Dryer recognized for beauty, function and performance

The XLERATOR Hand Dryer has changed the way the world maintains hygiene in restrooms. Designed to enhance hygiene, efficiency and environmental sustainability

2024 BUILDINGS Product Innovation Awards Winner

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , was awarded for being a leader in its industry by continuously innovating its products. The 2024 BUILDINGS Magazine Product Innovation Awards recognized the XLERATOR® Hand Dryers with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA®) Filtration , a touchless hand drying solution used in restrooms across the globe, for its beauty, function and performance.“It’s an incredible honor that the judges saw the impact of our work pushing the boundaries of innovation,” said Joshua Griffing, Excel Dryer Director of Marketing and International Sales. “We know the XLERATOR has changed the way the world maintains hygiene in restrooms. It feels great to get this kind of special recognition for that.”BUILDINGS magazine, published by Endeavor Business Media, created the Product Innovation Awards to celebrate innovative building materials and solutions helping architects, building owners and product specification influencers create aesthetically pleasing, high functioning commercial projects. A panel of esteemed and experienced industry insiders from the building and architectural community look for manufacturers with concepts, products and systems that move the needle on innovation.The XLERATOR Hand Dryer with eHEPA Filtration is a touchless, state-of-the-art hand drying solution designed to enhance hygiene, efficiency and environmental sustainability in commercial restrooms while providing up to a 95 percent cost savings when compared to paper towels for owners. This advanced hand dryer combines powerful performance with cutting-edge filtration technology to deliver superior results.What sets the XLERATOR Hand Dryer apart is its eHEPA Filtration System. This more durable electrostatically charged HEPA filter captures 99.999 percent of viruses and 99.97 percent of bacteria from the airstream to ensure that users have clean, safe air to dry their hands with. This advanced technology significantly reduces the risk of pathogen transmission and enhances overall restroom hygiene.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

Completely drying hands: an essential part of proper hand hygiene

