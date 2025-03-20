D|13 Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync Hand Dryer honored in A+Product Awards' Smart Design & Technology category

The D|13 Sink System with D|13 Group’s Lance LaFave, Principal, (Left) and William Gagnon, Co-Owner (Right) The D|13 Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync Hand Dryer with the Architizer A+Product Award Excel Dryer

The integrated system delivers the ultimate user touchless experience allowing you to wash, rinse and dry hands all in one place

Our D|13 Integrated Sink System is the most hygienic, sustainable and cost-effective way to achieve proper hand hygiene while delivering the ultimate user experience...” — William Gagnon, executive vice president and COO, Excel Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The D|13 Sink System, designed and manufactured by the D|13 Group and featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA®) Filtration manufactured by Excel Dryer, Inc., was recently selected as the Popular Choice Winner in the 2024 Architizer A+Product Awards in the Smart Design & Technology category. It was also an A+Product Awards finalist in the Flexible Design category.The Architizer A+Product Awards honor the elements behind the globe’s most inspiring contemporary buildings as chosen by the architects and design professionals who specify them every day. Winning products and materials are selected by the industry’s most renowned designers and are a true celebration of the best and most innovative building products worldwide.“This is an unparalleled honor,” said William Gagnon, co-owner of D|13 Group and the executive vice president and COO of Excel Dryer, Inc. “The Popular Choice winners were selected by the online voting public after a two-week campaign garnering thousands of votes. Our D|13 Integrated Sink System is the most hygienic, sustainable and cost-effective way to achieve proper hand hygiene while delivering the ultimate user experience by allowing users to wash, rinse and dry all in one place.”Leading the D|13 system’s trio of sink-mounted elements, the XLERATORsync Hand Dryer is newly equipped with eHEPA Filtration, proven to remove 99.999% of viruses* and 99.97% of potentially present bacteria at 0.3 microns from the airstream. The filter’s “supercharged” media (composed of electrostatically charged polypropylene microfiber) actively attracts microscopic particles as they move through the dryer, effectively eliminating them.The XLERATORsync also works with the sink basin itself to mitigate concerns around water containment, a common challenge in effective restroom design. The basin’s depth and slope are specifically designed to accommodate the dryer’s high-speed, downward airflow, deflecting air and water droplets away from the user and back towards the drain—promoting a cleaner, safer restroom environment.“In addition to exceptional hygiene, the D|13 Sink System offers unparalleled flexibility in terms of style, form and function,” said Gagnon. “As the most customizable, sustainable and user-friendly hand-hygiene solution on the market, the D|13 Sink System can be any commercial restroom’s ultimate centerpiece.”Architizer’s core mission is to empower architects by connecting designers with building-product manufacturers, and architects with the tools they need to build better buildings, better cities and a better world.*Based on testing performed by LMS Technologies, 2020.About D|13 GroupD|13 Group excels in the design, manufacturing, and supply of high-end commercial restroom products. As a design-assist partner, the company collaborates closely with the specifying community, fostering a culture of trust and partnership. Their flagship offering, the D|13 Integrated Sink System combines a soap dispenser, faucet, and XLERATORsynchand dryer into one seamless, high-efficiency unit. This system enhances user convenience and allows for extensive customization, enabling architects, interior designers, MEP contractors, and facility managers to redefine commercial restroom aesthetics. D|13 Group has disrupted traditional industry practices by marketing, selling, manufacturing, and delivering their Integrated Sink System under a direct-to-customer business model. This approach ensures that customers enjoy a streamlined experience from specification through to delivery and beyond.###

