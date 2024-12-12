Special Audit Details Investigation into Former Crestline Fire Chief

COLUMBUS – A special audit released Thursday details the criminal case against the former chief of the Crestline Fire Department, who was convicted after investigators determined he was paid for the same hours he worked at a state agency and local fire departments.]

Matthew Wells was sentenced to 60 days in jail and barred from public-sector employment after he pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft in office and tampering with records.

Thursday’s special audit included findings for recovery of $26,383.72, including restitution for improper compensation and audit costs, which Wells repaid in August 2024.

The full report is available online at https://ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The crimes were uncovered during an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which received a complaint that Wells was being paid by two public entities for the same hours worked.

SIU determined Wells was employed by the Ohio Department of Education, the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion County.

SIU identified 64 occasions when Wells claimed working hours for his Ohio Department of Education job while at the same time claiming working hours for either the Pleasant Township or Springfield Township fire departments.

Thursday’s findings for recovery included $13,191.86 in misappropriated payroll and that same amount in audit costs.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 130 convictions resulting in more than $10 million in restitution

