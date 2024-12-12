OSCE Supports Study Visit on Conventions Providing International Access to Justice

From 18 to 21 November 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (Office), in partnership with the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation (IRZ), organised a study visit for representatives of Kazakhstan’s judiciary to the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) and the German Federal Office of Justice in Bonn. Supported by the HCCH, the German Federal Office of Justice, the Court Administration of Kazakhstan, and the Public Foundation “Pravo”, the delegation including judges of the Supreme Court and the Astana City Court, officials of the Court Administration and deputies of the Mazhilis belonging to the Committee on Legislation and Judicial Reform were able to obtain valuable practical information.

The activity aimed to deepen understanding and foster the exchange of experiences in the judicial application of the key Hague Conventions specifically related to providing international access to justice in civil and commercial matters. These included the 1965 Service Convention, the 1970 Evidence Convention, and the 2007 Child Support Convention together with the 2007 Maintenance Obligations Protocol.

To enhance the impact of the study visit, a national consultant with expertise in private international law participated in the meetings to provide specialized guidance and insights into the application of the Hague Conventions. The study visit, combined with this consultative support, serves as a foundation for follow-up activities aimed at developing guiding materials on the application of the mentioned Hague Conventions for judges and Court Administration staff of Kazakhstan. These activities are expected to facilitate the dissemination of practical knowledge essential for ensuring effective access to justice in the international context, including for children.

The study visit was organized as a part of the Office’s extrabudgetary project “Improving the effectiveness of the justice system in Kazakhstan” with the support of the governments of the United States, Poland, and Norway.