NEVER A VICTIM – A Truly Comprehensive Guide Empowering Women to Take Control of Their Safety

WETHERBY, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three weeks ago, the UK edition of NEVER A VICTIM – The Definitive Guide to Women’s Safety , a book filled with invaluable insights, was launched, offering an empowering and positive approach to personal safety for women Written by safety expert and advocate Robert Kaiser, the book has already sparked nationwide conversations as it tackles the alarming realities of violence against women while equipping readers with tools to significantly reduce their risk of harm.Drawing on over three decades of research, collaboration with survivors, and work with support organizations and government agencies, Robert Kaiser delivers a trauma-informed and comprehensive guide.This release follows alarming statistics from 2023, when police recorded over 68,000 rapes in England and Wales, and an estimated 800,000 women were victims of sexual assault. With over 90% of these crimes committed by men, the book emphasizes the urgent need for a societal shift in attitudes toward women’s safety and male violence.Divided into two parts, NEVER A VICTIM explores:• Pathways to Safety: Awareness, intuition, safety planning, and self-defense.• Specific Crimes: Including domestic abuse, stalking, spiking, sexual assault, and technology-enabled abuse.The book also challenges harmful misconceptions, reaffirming that no woman’s attire, behavior, or choices make her responsible for violence. Its compelling narrative empowers women to trust their instincts, set boundaries, and take control of their safety without fear or blame.Robert Kaiser commented:“This book is not just the general personal safety for women; it’s a call to action. I want women to feel equipped to live fearlessly, trusting their intuition and recognizing their right to safety. While no guide can prevent violence entirely, NEVER A VICTIM provides tools that could make a life-changing difference.”With its trauma-informed perspective and survivor-led insights, the book has been praised for its sensitivity, practicality, and depth.International Edition Coming SoonThe international edition of NEVER A VICTIM – The Definitive Guide to Women’s Safety will be released on March 12, 2025. We urge readers to register now to receive a gentle reminder when the book is available. Don’t miss this opportunity to access this vital resource tailored for women across the globe.NEVER A VICTIM – The Definitive Guide to Women’s Safety is available now in hardcover, eBook, and PDF formats.For review copies, interviews with Robert Kaiser, or more information, please contact Ethan Blin of PPSS Group.

