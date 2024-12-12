Eco-Friendly Baby Product Brand Acquired in Major Amazon FBA Deal Negotiated by Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The acquisition of Baby and Brooke breaks the barrier open for high-quality, eco-friendly baby products in the global marketplace.



TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major Amazon FBA Deal, Baby and Brooke , a highly successful Amazon FBA brand known for its premium organic crib mattress protectors, has been acquired by a new owner. The details of the acquisition will not be divulged for privacy purposes, but it was said that the company sold close to its asking price. The deal was facilitated by Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerageFor the last 8 years, Baby and Brooke have built a loyal customer base by providing parents with peace of mind, knowing their babies are sleeping comfortably and safely. The brand’s signature product is an organic fitted crib mattress protector pad made from soft, breathable, and non-toxic materials.Paul Vartanian, one of the brokers who facilitated the sale, spoke to the brand's market appeal. "Baby and Brooke has carved out a strong position in the baby products space by offering superior, organic crib protectors that resonate with modern parents focused on comfort, safety, and sustainability," said Vartanian."It was a pleasure working with Jake to find the right buyer who could continue the brand’s success and further expand its reach on Amazon. This promising brand gives parents peace of mind, and getting involved in this sale makes me happy," added Leo Decker, one of the brokers who helped mediate the sale.Jake Walsh, the previous owner of Baby and Brooke, reflected on the sale and his journey with the brand. “Building Baby and Brooke over the last eight years has been incredibly rewarding. Our goal has always been to provide parents with products they can trust and feel good about using,” said Walsh.“Partnering with Paul Vartanian and Leo Decker at Website Closers was the right choice—they understood my vision and ensured a smooth and successful sale. I’m excited to see how the new owners will continue to grow the brand while staying true to its mission.”The acquisition of Baby and Brooke breaks the barrier open for high-quality, eco-friendly baby products in the global marketplace. With a proven track record of delivering excellence through its Amazon storefront, Baby and Brooke is well-positioned for future growth under new leadership.Website Closers, renowned for its expertise in brokering digital and e-commerce businesses, has once again demonstrated its ability to guide business owners through meaningful and successful transactions.Congratulations to all parties involved in this transition!Best Florida Business Broker Contact Paul Vartanian401-529-8899pvartanian@websiteclosers.comLeo Decker484-553-0371ldecker@websiteclosers.comABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

