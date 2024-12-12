Eco-Conscious Home Décor Brand Bloomist Finds New Ownership To Continue Inspiring Nature-Driven Living

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

“This sale represents a monumental milestone for Bloomist and its mission of bringing sustainable, nature-inspired design to homes,” said Jeff Hanson.

Building Bloomist has been an incredible journey, and I’m thrilled to see the brand embark on this next phase of growth. Website Closers, particularly Jeff Hanson, provided invaluable guidance...” — Mike Zung, founder Bloomist

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloomist , the renowned online store dedicated to sustainable home décor and lifestyle products, has entered a new chapter following its acquisition in a highly successful transaction brokered by Website Closers . With a legacy of offering curated, eco-conscious goods that promote natural and calming living spaces, Bloomist is poised to thrive under its new ownership.Bloomist, founded by Mike Zung, has become synonymous with handcrafted, sustainable home décor. Its product line includes beautifully designed items such as vases, textiles, baskets, live plants, candles, and kitchenware—many crafted from sustainably sourced wood, Belgian linen, and natural fibers. By collaborating with artisans and highlighting their stories, Bloomist has cultivated a brand that resonates deeply with environmentally conscious consumers.“Building Bloomist has been an incredible journey, and I’m thrilled to see the brand embark on this next phase of growth. Website Closers, particularly Jeff Hanson, provided invaluable guidance throughout the process, ensuring the sale was handled with care and professionalism.”. Mike said.Jeff Hanson, the experienced broker from Website Closers who expertly facilitated the transaction, leveraged his extensive knowledge in the sale of tech and internet-based businesses. Website Closers, the world’s largest brokerage specializing in such deals, played a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless transition of this iconic brand to its new owner.“This sale represents a monumental milestone for Bloomist and its mission of bringing sustainable, nature-inspired design to homes,” said Jeff Hanson. “Our team at Website Closers is proud to have matched this exceptional brand with a new owner who will carry forward its vision of combining artistry and environmental stewardship.”The acquisition marks an exciting opportunity for Bloomist to expand its impact in the sustainable living market. With its strong emphasis on craftsmanship, eco-friendliness, and storytelling, the brand is well-positioned to continue thriving under its new stewardship.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction! Business Broker ContactMike Freedman, Digital Market Group, Website Closers813-244-1691Mike Adams, Digital Market Group, Website Closers540-921-7403ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.