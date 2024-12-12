Pipper Standard® Launching Nationwide Distribution in India

Peter N. Wainman and Sirilak Narongtanupone, Co-CEOs of Equator Pure Nature, with Viral Doshi, CEO of Nirjay Impex, discussing launch plan of Pipper Standard® in India

Nirjay Impex Pvt Ltd to distribute Pipper Standard® globally patented products in the world’s 5th largest economy.

MUMBAI, INDIA, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nirjay Impex Pvt Ltd. announces its distribution partnership with Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., the “clean-tech” Thailand-based pioneer of the award-winning PiPPER STANDARD® branded line of natural laundry, home and personal care products.

The distribution partnership will see the world’s 5th largest economy, and the world’s largest population, open to PiPPER STANDARD®’s full range of natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified, biodegradable home, laundry and personal care products – including laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor and home cleaners, body wash, shampoo, and many others – whose cleaning and softening solutions are derived through a unique globally patented pineapple fermentation process.

Nirjay Impex distributes international brands in India nationwide, including Dr. Teal’s, Alpecin, Baylis & Harding and Dr. Beckmann, through an extensive distribution network spanning traditional “brick-and-mortar” retail channels, higher-end supermarkets and a broad e-commerce presence through Amazon and other platforms that collectively serve the entire nation of India.

Nirjay Impex launched PiPPER STANDARD® products on Amazon on December 12th.

“This is an excellent time for PiPPER STANDARD® to enter the Indian market, as the demand for sustainability and natural products is growing rapidly. In particular, the market for eco-friendly household products is expected to expand with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32% year-on-year. Increasingly, Gen X-ers and Millennials are expressing a preference for sustainable products, creating strong consumer demand in this area. E-commerce platforms are playing a pivotal role in the growth of the eco-friendly home and personal care products market in India. PiPPER STANDARD®, with its unique pineapple-based offerings, is well-positioned for success here” said Viral Doshi, Managing Director and CEO of Nirjay Impex.

“Over time, we expect PiPPER STANDARD® to become a market leader for natural products in India, similar to its market-leading position in Thailand. We are starting with immediate distribution of PiPPER STANDARD® home and laundry care products, to be followed by distribution of the personal care line after product registrations are completed” Doshi added.

Sirilak Narongtanupone, Managing Director and co-CEO of Equator Pure Nature, said the partnership represents a significant opportunity for both companies in India. “Pipper Standard is the market leader for natural products in Thailand and our goal is to be the market leader in Asia. We are incredibly excited to expand further into Asia and particularly in India, a G-20 member with the 5th largest economy in the world,” Narongtanupone said.

“We are proud to be partnering with Nirjay Impex Pvt Ltd, which is a leader in distributing international brands.” Narongtanupone added.

Peter Wainman, Chairman and co-CEO of Equator Pure Nature, further added, “The opportunity is substantial given India’s rapidly growing demand for natural products and its growing population and economy; India currently has the world’s largest population of an estimated 1.4 billion people, and number of births per year about 39 times that of Thailand.”

PiPPER STANDARD® products are made using a globally patented pineapple fermentation process which yields both natural, safe, effective cleaning as well as softening properties. The brand is a market leader in Southeast Asia in the natural laundry and home care segments, and recently introduced its personal care line. PiPPER STANDARD® is sold in more than a dozen Asian markets.

Equator Pure Nature is focused on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success.



About Nirjay Impex Pvt Ltd

Nirjay Impex Pvt Ltd. (NIPL), based in Pune, India, is a trusted partner and leader in distribution in India for internationally branded consumer products, with proven customer service and fulfilment capabilities.

Over the past 20 years, NIPL has painstakingly carved a niche for itself in the trade community, respected and credited for paying attention to detail, and diligent market understanding at its foundation.

A reliable and consistently-performing partner trusted by business houses from 8 countries across 4 continents, NIPL's brands have quickly become household names in India, specializing in every type of product in personal care and home care essentials.



About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry and personal care products (laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, stain remover, air deodorizer, hand soaps, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more) under the brand name PiPPER STANDARD® - made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. EPN’s products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.

Equator Pure Nature’s purpose is to improve people’s lives thru encouraging the replacement of synthetic chemicals with plant-based natural sustainable products.

EPN and its affiliated companies (the “Equator Group”) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in India, United States, Europe, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world’s GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature won the “IP Champion 2023” award for its outstanding intellectual property.

EPN, its brand PiPPER STANDARD®. and its founders have been granted numerous awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.



Pipper Standard® (brand): https://pipperbrand.com

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (corporate): https://equatorpurenature.com

Nirjay Impex Pvt Ltd: https://nirjayimpex.com/

Pipper Standard® on Amazon India: https://www.amazon.in/pipperstandard

