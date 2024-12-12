Expo City Dubai recognised as a Certified Autism CenterTM

Expo City Dubai becomes a Certified Autism Center™, reflecting the city’s continued commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all.

This demonstrates the readiness of our team members to ensure people with diverse needs are fully supported at Expo City Dubai...” — Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture and Chief HR Officer

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expo City Dubai has earned a Certified Autism Center™ designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), reflecting the city’s continued commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all.

The Certified Autism Center™ designation was awarded following an extensive training and review process where the broader Expo City visitor-facing team – spanning security, hospitality, transport, attractions and more – focused on how best to support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

The achievement contributes to the rapid progress being made against Dubai’s accessibility ambitions following an announcement earlier this year that Dubai is on track to becoming the Eastern Hemisphere’s first Certified Autism Destination™ – a designation awarded to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation and entertainment options.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Accessibility and inclusivity are an integral part of Expo City Dubai’s long-term, people-centric strategy, where maximising our social impact is equally important to optimising environmental and economic benefits. We have built accessibility into our very fabric, creating an inclusive culture and environment for all – whether residents, working professionals, visitors or employees.

“We are proud to have taken this one step further with the Certified Autism Center™ achievement. This demonstrates the readiness of our team members to ensure people with diverse needs are fully supported at Expo City Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming everyone for an exceptional experience.”

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO and Board Chairman, said: “Expo City Dubai’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ is a key milestone in Dubai’s vision to become one of the most accessible cities in the world. By prioritising training, certification and sensory-friendly initiatives, Expo City demonstrates leadership in fostering inclusion and supporting autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities. As part of the effort to make Dubai the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere, Expo City sets a global benchmark for accessibility and inclusion.”

Aisha Al Mansoori, Director of the Abu Dhabi Autism Center, which is affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO), said: “We are proud to see Expo City Dubai – a world-class destination and urban centre, and a valued partner of the ZHO – become a Certified Autism Center™. This certification marks a significant step in ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, has an equal opportunity to participate and enjoy a seamless experience at Expo City and all that it has to offer.”

The completion of the IBCCES autism certification complements Expo City’s existing offerings for autistic visitors or those with other sensory processing disorders, such as offering Sunflower Lanyards (also known as ‘Hidden Disabilities Lanyards’) for people of determination to indicate to staff and volunteers that additional assistance or accessible entry may be required, and welcoming service dogs in Expo City’s grounds and attractions.

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, Expo City Dubai embodies all principles of sustainable development, including enhancing wellbeing and quality of life. It ensures every visitor has a positive and welcoming experience, from their arrival and getting around, to experiencing an attraction, including Terra, Alif, Vision and Expo 2020 Museum, and enjoying the city’s dining and accommodation options.

Expo City builds on the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, which was certified a Sensory Accessible Event by Sensory Access after meeting the standards and criteria set by the International Board of Sensory Accessibility, becoming the first World Expo and the first event in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia to be granted this certification.

Expo 2020 was also the first event to be named as a member of The Valuable 500 – a collective of global businesses and corporations dedicated to business inclusivity.

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

