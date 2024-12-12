Keyless Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

We welcome Keyless to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions.” — Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless , the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, announces the availability of its multi-factor facial biometrics solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This strategic move enables Keyless prospects and customers to benefit from privacy-preserving biometrics that reduce fraud and improve the user experience directly within the Azure cloud platform.Organizations transacting on the Azure Marketplace can also purchase Keyless to simplify procurement and retire their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) with ease, by committing 100% of the sale price to reduce their MACC.Integrating with Microsoft’s ecosystem including Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C and Microsoft Entra ID, Keyless is powered by advanced passive liveness and authenticates users without ever storing biometric data—neither on a user’s device or the cloud. An industry first, this technology ensures compliance with major data privacy regulations such as the GDPR while delivering the highest levels of security and user experience.Leveraging privacy-preserving facial biometrics, Keyless ensures only genuine users can authenticate, providing stronger identity assurance than traditional credentials, OTPs, or passkeys. With under-300-millisecond multi-factor authentication across devices and the ability to streamline procurement through Microsoft Azure contracts, organizations can benefit from strong authentication instead.For more details and to explore Keyless’ full capabilities, visit the Azure Marketplace listing or www.keyless.io “We’re thrilled to expand our footprint through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as we continue to scale rapidly,” said Andrea Carmignani, Co-Founder and CEO at Keyless. “This collaboration will also enhance the procurement experience for our prospects while helping them reduce their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment.”Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, “We welcome Keyless to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Keyless, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues.”Keyless has proudly participated in the Pegasus program, a selective initiative designed to support innovative independent software vendors (ISVs). Through this program, Keyless has gained access to premium Microsoft resources, expert technical mentorship, and robust go-to-market strategies. This collaboration has been pivotal in refining Keyless' customer and workforce authentication solutions to align seamlessly with Microsoft's standards and meet evolving customer demands.Learn more about Keyless biometric authentication on its page on the Azure Marketplace.About KeylessKeyless is the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, trusted by banks, fintechs, crypto platforms, and gaming companies to reduce account takeovers, secure high-risk actions, and improve operational efficiency. Available on both mobile and web platforms, its unique Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology delivers multi-factor authentication in one glance in 300 milliseconds without storing biometric data anywhere. Keyless is ISO 27001 and ISO 30107 accredited and is the only company to hold both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 certifications. Privately owned, Keyless has 50 employees across multiple offices in the UK, US, and EU.

