Keyless and WithLess Partner to Achieve PSD2 Compliance and Meet Strong Customer Authentication Requirements

WithLess moves from SMS-based multi-factor authentication to privacy-preserving biometrics to reduce account takeover risks and meet regulatory demands.

Keyless fit effortlessly into our existing workflow, delivering a smooth and secure experience across both app and web while ensuring we met PSD2 compliance requirements.” — Thomas Alisi, WithLess Co-Founder and CTO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless , the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, has partnered with WithLess , a European SaaS platform with offices in Italy and the UK specializing in software subscription and renewal management, to enhance security, ensure compliance with PSD2 regulations, and streamline customer authentication processes.WithLess needed to meet Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements mandated by PSD2, a key step in its integration with Treezor, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. Previously reliant on SMS-based multi-factor authentication (MFA), WithLess sought a more secure and sophisticated solution to combat risks like phishing and SIM swapping while aligning with regulatory demands.By leveraging Keyless' patented Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ technology, WithLess has not only strengthened its multi-factor authentication processes but also achieved compliance with PSD2 requirements in record time. Keyless’ solution dynamically links transaction amount and account number, ensuring each payment is secure and tamper-proof while never storing sensitive biometric information.The partnership addressed three core needs:1. PSD2 SCA-Compliant Payments: Securing transactions by dynamically linking transaction amount and account number.2. Step-Up Authentication: Adding biometric authentication for high-assurance actions such as changing addresses or IBAN to ensure only authorized users can perform sensitive tasks.3. Seamless Integration and Deployment: Implementing a secure biometric authentication system in a short time without affecting the user experience."The simplicity and effectiveness of Keyless’ API allowed us to deploy an advanced biometric authentication system in record time," said Thomas Alisi, Co-Founder and CTO of WithLess. "Keyless fit effortlessly into our existing workflow, delivering a smooth and secure experience across both app and web while ensuring we met PSD2 compliance requirements."This collaboration has resulted in immediate benefits:Enhanced Security: Facial biometric authentication replaced SMS OTPs, effectively eliminating Account Takeover (ATO) risks such as phishing and SIM swapping.Multi-Channel Access: WithLess users can seamlessly authenticate with Keyless across both web and mobile applications.Rapid Deployment: Keyless was integrated in under two weeks through a straightforward SDK implementation, allowing WithLess to meet its goals without any disruption to its ongoing operations."Our partnership with WithLess showcases how privacy-preserving biometrics can empower SaaS providers to meet stringent regulatory requirements without compromising on user experience," said Fabian Eberle, Co-founder and COO of Keyless. "WithLess’ commitment to security and compliance aligns perfectly with Keyless’ mission to provide strong, privacy-focused authentication solutions."The collaboration between WithLess and Keyless highlights a new standard for secure, compliant, and user-friendly authentication in the SaaS industry, setting a precedent for how technology can adapt to meet evolving regulatory and security needs.

