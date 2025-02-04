KuppingerCole Names Keyless as a 2025 Rising Star in Customer Authentication and Fraud Prevention

The recognition highlights Keyless' rapid growth and broad adoption of its privacy-preserving biometrics across sectors, use cases, and regions.

Keyless' privacy-preserving biometric authentication exemplifies the future of secure and user-friendly authentication solutions.” — Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless, a leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, today announced that it has been named a 2025 Rising Star in Customer Authentication and Fraud Prevention by KuppingerCole, further validating Keyless' fast growth and innovation in the dynamic identity space. Trusted by major banks, fintechs, crypto platforms, and gaming companies, Keyless helps organizations fight fraud, secure high-risk actions, and improve operational efficiency. The full Rising Star Report can be accessed here. Keyless provides a leading privacy-preserving biometric authentication solution, enabling users to authenticate seamlessly and assure their genuine identity with facial biometrics on any device with a front-facing camera. Its innovative technology supports critical use cases such as account recovery, step-up authentication, and transaction signing for PSD2 compliance, delivering strong security, accuracy, and simplicity while safeguarding user privacy."Keyless' privacy-preserving biometric authentication exemplifies the future of secure and user-friendly authentication solutions," said Martin Kuppinger, Principal Analyst at KuppingerCole. "By leveraging emerging technologies like Secure Multi-Party Computation and supporting fast adoption by built-in enrollment capabilities, Keyless addresses the critical need for stronger security without compromising user experience—a must for highly regulated industries today."KuppingerCole highlighted two of Keyless' unique offerings:Full biometric privacy: Keyless leverages Secure Multi-Party Computation (SMPC) to authenticate users. This technique ensures robust privacy protection because neither Keyless nor its customers have access to end-users' biometric data. When used for biometric authentication, SMPC techniques provide stronger privacy guarantees than other methods, such as hashing, sharding, or secret sharing because, unlike those techniques, SMPC operates exclusively on encrypted data.Invisible enrollment: The recently launched IDV Bridge feature bridges the gap between the currently siloed domains of identity verification and biometric authentication, enabling organizations to automatically enroll verified users into Keyless, eliminating the need for additional sign-ups and dramatically accelerating adoption."Being named a Rising Star by KuppingerCole validates our commitment to delivering the strongest, fastest, and most private authentication solutions," said Paolo Gasti, Co-Founder and CTO of Keyless. "Building on our recent recognition as a NIST top 50 biometric algorithm provider, this acknowledgment motivates us to continue driving innovation in 2025 and beyond."Fabian Eberle, Keyless Co-Founder and COO, commented, "As financial institutions face increasing fraud and rising authentication costs, there's often a temptation to prioritize security at the expense of user experience. This report reinforces our mission to make authentication effortless while fully protecting user privacy."About KeylessKeyless is the leader in privacy-preserving biometric authentication, trusted by banks, fintechs, crypto platforms, and gaming companies to reduce account takeovers, secure high-risk actions, and improve operational efficiency. Available via app and web, its unique Zero-Knowledge Biometrics™ technology delivers multi-factor authentication in one glance in 300 milliseconds without storing biometric data anywhere. Keyless is ISO 27001 and ISO 30107 accredited and is the only company to hold both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 certifications. Privately owned, Keyless has 50 employees across multiple offices in the UK, US, and EU.

