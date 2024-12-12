DelphianLogic and partners win Gold at Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards 2024

Making an Impact on the future of learning technology and automation across industries.

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a global leader in innovative and impactful learning solutions, won three coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in the Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology and Best Advance in Business Automation categories at Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards 2024. The awards were won in collaboration with DelphianLogic’s partners F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Zurich Insurance.

DelphianLogic’s wins were announced on December 5, 2024. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

The award-winning entries include:

-Clinical Vault Compass with F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG: A micro-learning platform developed to enhance employee onboarding and training at Roche. It delivers personalized learning content via drip email, fosters active engagement, and provides valuable insights for administrators.

-TUC (Technical Underwriting Connect) Application with Zurich Insurance: A solution designed to centralize governance data, streamline workflows, and integrate with existing systems, improving operational efficiency and addressing fragmented technical systems at Zurich Insurance.

-MyAuthority with Zurich Insurance: A centralized platform for Zurich Insurance that streamlines underwriting authority management across 30 countries, automating processes, ensuring compliance, and supporting talent management.

“Winning these awards is a testament to our commitment to innovation and impact. At DelphianLogic, we don’t just create solutions; we solve real-world problems that drive transformation and deliver measurable value for our clients. These accolades reflect the dedication of our team and our working with forward-thinking organisations like Roche and Zurich Insurance,” said Saurabh Ganguli, Chief Operating Officer of DelphianLogic.

This milestone follows DelphianLogic’s recent success at the LearnX Live Awards 2024, where the company earned 6 prestigious accolades, including 5 Diamond awards and 1 Gold, for excellence in learning and development.

"In our 31st year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

For more information about DelphianLogic and its award-winning learning solutions, please visit www.delphianlogic.com

About Brandon Hall Group™:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

