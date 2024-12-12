DelphianLogic and UNITAR Shine Bright at LearnX Live Awards 2024

Six Awards, including 5 Diamonds and 1 Gold, recognise impactful learning innovation

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a global leader in innovative and impactful learning solutions, celebrates back-to-back triumphs at the prestigious LearnX Live Awards for two consecutive years. After winning 6 Diamonds at LearnX Live 2023, DelphianLogic has been recognised for its transformative approach to corporate learning, in 2024 with 5 Diamond Awards and 1 Gold Award. This year, the co-winners of these awards is their partner and collaborator, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

The awards highlight DelphianLogic’s exemplary work on the Poverty-Environment Action (PEA) Certification Program. PEA is a groundbreaking solution designed to empower learners with the knowledge, skills and resources to address global challenges effectively. This program has already been lauded at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards where it won 3 Gold Awards in the categories of Best Certification Program, Best Competencies and Skill Development, and Best Results of a Learning Program respectively.

At the LearnX Live Awards 2024, DelphianLogic and UNITAR’s achievements were celebrated in six categories:

Diamond Awards

-Best Learning & Talent Development – Certification Training

-Best Learning & Talent Development – Learning Impact

-Best Learning Model – Custom/Bespoke Learning

-Best Learning Model – Online Learning

-Best eLearning Design – Free eLearning Resource

Gold Award

-Best Learning & Talent Development – Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Training

Developed for UNITAR, the Poverty-Environment Action (PEA) program includes topics such as “Introduction to Sustainable Development Practices” and “Advancing Sustainable Development Practices.” These courses integrate sustainable development goals into policy planning and feature interactive content like expert video lectures, quizzes, and custom-designed infographics. Deployed globally, they have significantly enhanced learners’ job performance and confidence in sustainable development advocacy.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for two consecutive years at the LearnX Live Awards,” said Saurabh Ganguli, CEO of DelphianLogic. “These awards reflect our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. Our collaboration with UNITAR exemplifies the power of partnerships in delivering impactful and sustainable learning experiences.”

DelphianLogic’s sustained success underscores its ability to create solutions that blend technology, creativity, and strategy, addressing real-world challenges while delivering measurable results.

The LearnX Live Awards 2024, held at the Melbourne Convention Centre on December 4–5, celebrated excellence in learning and development, bringing together leading organizations to showcase their innovations.

For more information about DelphianLogic and its award-winning learning solutions, please visit www.delphianlogic.com

