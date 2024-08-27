DelphianLogic shines with a full house of Golds at the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

DelphianLogic: Turning Excellence into Gold

DelphianLogic and their partners, IFAD and UNITAR, win Gold in all the categories they had entered at the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards.

Winning Gold in every category is a clear indication of our dedication to excellence and our ability to create impactful learning solutions.” — Saurabh Ganguli, CEO and Founder

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a leading provider of innovative and impactful learning solutions, secured five prestigious Gold badges at the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, affirming their continued commitment to excellence in learning and development.

DelphianLogic was honoured with Gold awards in the following categories:

Best Certification Program with United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITAR)

Best Competencies and Skill Development with both UNITAR and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

Best Results of a Learning Program with UNITAR

Best Custom Content with IFAD

This achievement was announced by the Brandon Hall Group on August 22, 2024. The full list of winners can be viewed here. https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

Program Details:

Operations Academy eLearning – In collaboration with the IFAD, DelphianLogic developed the Operations Academy (OPAC) eLearning program. This comprehensive online training initiative features modules across Corporate, Operational, and Technical learning areas, designed to support IFAD’s mission to eradicate poverty and hunger by equipping their workforce with essential skills.

Poverty-Environment Action (PEA) – Developed with UNITAR, this program includes “Introduction to Sustainable Development Practices” and “Advancing Sustainable Development Practices.” These courses integrate sustainable development goals into policy planning and feature interactive content like expert video lectures, quizzes, and custom-designed infographics. Deployed globally, they have significantly enhanced learners' job performance and confidence in sustainable development advocacy.

“This achievement at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards is a celebration of innovation of our team and collaborative work with our clients, IFAD and UNITAR. Winning Gold in every category is a clear indication of our dedication to excellence and our ability to create impactful learning solutions” said Saurabh Ganguli, Founder & CEO of DelphianLogic. “We are immensely grateful to our clients for their trust and collaboration. Together, we are not just setting benchmarks—we are redefining them.”

“Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organisations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke™, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business needs and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners will continue to be honoured at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

“Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management,” said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “This year, we’ve witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization’s history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement.”

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.



