Key Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Trend 2024-2033: Innovative Antibiotic-Loaded Bone Cements

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) bone cements market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%

How has been the growth curve for Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA Bone Cements market in the recent years?

The polymethyl methacrylate PMMA bone cements market size has shown considerable developments in recent years, growing from $1.09 billion in 2023 to $1.17 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. The surge in this period can be primarily tied back to dedicated research and development efforts, governmental policies fostering industry growth, increased industry alliances, a growing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries, and a rise in medical tourism.

Furthermore, what is the projected state of the Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA Bone Cements market in the imminent years?

The polymethyl methacrylate PMMA bone cements market size is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years, ballooning to $1.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. This anticipated progression in the forecast period can be credited to evolving consumer trends and preferences, an increase in spinal surgeries, growing patient awareness, enhancements in the efficacy and safety of PMMA bone cements, and an increasing trend towards outpatient orthopedic surgeries.

Which factors are propelling the growth of the Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA Bone Cements market?

A decisive catalyst for growth in the polymethyl methacrylate PMMA bone cement market is the rise in sports-related injuries. Alluding to physical harm or damage to the body incurred during participation in sports or exercise activities, such injuries frequently occur due to intensified involvement in high-intensity physical activities, inadequate training, and a lack of proper injury prevention measures. PMMA bone cement is extensively utilized in orthopedic surgeries to treat sports-related injuries, providing crucial structural support and stability to fractured or damaged bones, thus facilitating the secure fixation of implants during joint replacements or fracture repairs.

Which are the titan companies functioning in the Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA Bone Cements market?

Major companies operating in the polymethyl methacrylate PMMA bone cements market are Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Heraeus Medical GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Enovis, Merit Medical Systems, Orthofix Inc., Exactech Inc., Mathys AG Bettlach, Summit Medical Group, Aap Implantate AG, Makevale Ltd., OSARTIS GmbH, Cambridge Polymer Group Inc., Teknimed SA, Morulaa HealthTech Pvt. Ltd., Tecres S.p.A., BioMedtrix LLC.

What are the emerging trends in the Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA Bone Cement market?

Major companies in the PMMA bone cement market are placing their focus on creating innovative solutions, such as antibiotic-loaded bone cement, to support the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection PJI. For instance, in August 2024, Heraeus Medical GmbH, a medical technology firm based in Germany, launched the COPAL G+V Dual Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement. This bone cement offers broad-spectrum antimicrobial coverage, reduces infection risk in high-risk orthopedic surgeries, and delivers targeted antibiotic release to optimize postoperative success.

How is the Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA Bone Cements market bifurcated?

The polymethyl methacrylate PMMA bone cements market is segmented based on:

1 Type: Low Viscosity Cements, Medium Viscosity Cements, High Viscosity Cements

2 Application: Joint, Vertebral, Other Applications

3 End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics

Which regions have been the most influential in the Polymethyl Methacrylate PMMA Bone Cement market?

North America held the largest region in the polymethyl methacrylate PMMA bone cement market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

