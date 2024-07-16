Winds of Change: IAMTech’s ePTW Software IAMPermit, Chosen for Dominion Energy’s Landmark Wind Project
Dominion Energy, chooses IAMTech’s ePTW solution for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) construction project.YARM, CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominion Energy, a leading energy provider in the United States, has chosen IAMTech’s ePTW solution, IAMPermit, to support its permit management business processes for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) construction project.
This significant selection underscores Dominion Energy’s commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship in its renewable energy initiatives.
About the Project:
Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind projects represent a significant step forward in the transition to renewable energy. These projects include the 12-megawatt pilot project, operational since October 2020, and the 2.6-gigawatt commercial project, which is the largest offshore wind project under construction in the U.S.
IAMPermit has been chosen to streamline the complex permit management processes involved in these monumental projects, ensuring efficiency, compliance, and safety. For Dominion Energy, implementing IAMPermit will mean improved coordination and control of work activities, ensuring that all necessary permits are managed seamlessly and securely.
Environmental protection is a cornerstone of Dominion Energy’s operations. The company has taken extensive precautions to protect marine life during the construction of the pilot project and will apply this knowledge to the commercial project. This dedication to environmental stewardship is evident in Dominion Energy’s broader efforts to cut emissions, reduce water use, and protect wildlife across all its operations.
IAMPermit enhances Dominion Energy’s environmental efforts by reducing the need for paper-based processes. The digitalisation of permit management means significantly less paper waste, aligning with Dominion Energy’s sustainability goals. Additionally, IAMPermit’s cloud-based system also allows for remote access, reducing the need for travel and thus further lowering the carbon footprint associated with project management.
Commenting on the project Ross Coulman, Managing Director of IAMTech said;
“We are thrilled to have Dominion Energy on board and to be a part of their ambitious and groundbreaking offshore wind projects. Dominion’s commitment to renewable energy and environmental protection aligns perfectly with our values at IAMTech. We are confident that IAMPermit will provide the robust support needed to manage their permit processes efficiently and safely.”
About IAMTech:
IAMTech is a leading provider of industrial software solutions, specialising in safety and efficiency enhancements through innovative technology. IAMPermit, the company’s flagship ePTW solution, is designed to transform permit management by making it digital, centralised, and secure. For more information, visit www.iamtech.com.
