IAMTech Awarded Crown Commercial Service Approved Supplier Status on G-Cloud 14 Framework

CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAMTech, is pleased to announce its approval as a supplier on the UK Government's G-Cloud 14 framework. This endorsement by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) enables IAMTech to offer its cloud-based solutions to public sector organisations, facilitating efficient procurement through the Digital Marketplace.The G-Cloud framework is a pivotal element of the UK government's Digital Marketplace, streamlining the acquisition of cloud services for public sector entities. IAMTech's inclusion in G-Cloud 14 underscores its commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and secure software solutions that meet the stringent standards set by the CCS.IAMTech's offerings on the G-Cloud 14 framework include: iPlanSTO : A comprehensive asset management software solution designed to plan and execute shutdowns, turnarounds, and outages, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget. iPermit : An electronic permit-to-work (ePTW) system that streamlines the permit process, enhancing safety and compliance in industrial environments.These solutions can meet the unique needs of both private and public sector clients, ensuring compliance with regulations while enhancing operational resilience.IAMTech's inclusion in the G-Cloud 14 framework not only highlights its dedication to innovation and quality but also reinforces its position as a key player in the industrial software sector.For more information about IAMTech and its solutions, please visit www.iamtech.com

