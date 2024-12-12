AposHealth Wins 2024 Global Excellence Award for Best Knee-Pain Relief Device

Apos Treatment Program

AposHealth received the 2024 Global Excellence Award for its innovative, non-surgical knee-pain relief solution, Apos®, which transforms lives and reduces costs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AposHealth, a pioneer in innovative, non-surgical musculoskeletal pain solutions, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Global Excellence Award by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) in the category of "Best Knee-Pain Relief Device – USA” for its flagship solution, Apos®.

Apos® represents a breakthrough in precision medicine for musculoskeletal pain, offering a targeted, personalized approach to managing chronic knee, hip, and non-specific lower back pain. Unlike conventional treatments, Apos® customizes its foot-worn medical device and treatment program based on each patient’s unique anatomy, biomechanics, neuromuscular responses, and medical history. This personalized solution is as effortless as wearing a pair of glasses, offering significant improvements in pain relief, functional ability, and quality of life—all within the comfort of the patient’s home.

The GHP Global Excellence Awards celebrate exceptional achievements in health and wellness, and Apos's award reflects its success in transforming the landscape of knee pain treatment.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Global Health & Pharma. This award recognizes Apos’s groundbreaking approach to musculoskeletal pain relief, reaffirming its status as a trusted, effective, and innovative solution. Over the years, Apos® has consistently demonstrated strong clinical efficacy, and reduction healthcare costs for patients, insurance companies, and employers”, said Dr. Cliff Bleustein, Global President and CEO of AposHealth.

Apos® has treated over 150,000 patients worldwide and published over 70 clinical publications, with the following key findings:

• 70% average reduction in knee pain(1) and a 56% reduction in lower back pain(2).

• 89% of patients eligible for total knee replacement avoid surgery for up to six years(3) when using Apos®.

• 61% decrease in the use of pain medications and an 85% reduction in opioid usage among knee and lower back pain patients4.

• 43% reduction in healthcare services, including imaging, injections, pain medications, and specialty visits(4).

At AposHealth®, we are committed to revolutionizing musculoskeletal treatment to help give people back their active lives.

For more information, visit www.aposhealth.com

