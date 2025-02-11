2025 International Elite 100 Award Goes to AposHealth® for Innovative Knee & Lower Back Pain Solution

Apos Treatment Program

AposHealth® Wins 2025 International Elite 100 Award for Innovation in Knee & Back Pain Treatment– Recognized for pioneering non-invasive, drug-free pain relief.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AposHealth®, a global leader in non-invasive musculoskeletal treatments, has been awarded the 2025 International Elite 100 Award for Innovation in Knee & Lower Back Pain Treatment.

The award celebrates AposHealth’s flagship solution, Apos®, a precision medicine approach that transforms the management of chronic knee osteoarthritis and lower back pain.

The International Elite 100 Awards recognize global excellence across industries, celebrating companies that lead with innovation and drive meaningful impact. This recognition solidifies AposHealth’s position as a pioneer in advancing medical technology.

Revolutionizing Musculoskeletal Pain Management with Precision Medicine:

Apos® integrates advanced biomechanical science with personalized treatment to address both the symptoms and root causes of musculoskeletal pain. By taking into account each patient’s unique anatomy, biomechanics, neuromuscular responses, and medical history, Apos® provides a targeted, patient-centric solution.

The proprietary Apos® system, which includes a personalized foot-worn medical device and treatment plan, offers a seamless, drug-free, and non-invasive approach to pain management.

The Apos device integrates effortlessly into daily life, requiring only up to one hour of wear during everyday activities such as walking or working, with no need for gym visits or special equipment. It is as simple to use as wearing glasses, making it accessible to a wide range of patients. Apos® provides personalized care by addressing underlying issues, offering meaningful relief and improving quality of life.



Apos® has treated over 150,000 patients globally and is supported by more than 70 clinical and economic studies. Key findings include:

1. Pain Reduction: 70% average reduction in knee pain(1) and 56% reduction in lower back pain(2).

2. Surgical Avoidance: 89% of eligible total knee replacement patients avoid surgery for up to six years(3).

3. Medication Reduction: 61% decrease in pain medication use and an 85% reduction in opioid usage(4).

4. In addition to improving patient outcomes, Apos® delivers significant cost savings: a 43% reduction in services such as imaging, injections, and specialty visits(4) and over 3:1 return on investment within the first year of implementation(4).

Apos® is FDA-cleared for knee osteoarthritis, FDA-registered for hip and lower back pain, CE-cleared, and recommended in several clinical guidelines.

“We are honored to receive the International Elite 100 Award for our innovation in addressing knee and lower back pain treatment,” said Ganit Segal, MPE, MBA, EVP, Chief Scientific & Innovation Officer at AposHealth. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to revolutionizing musculoskeletal care and ensuring that more people have access to effective, non-invasive solutions for chronic pain.”



For more information, visit www.aposhealth.com.



