New Study Finds Breakthrough Knee & Back Pain Treatment Cuts Musculoskeletal Costs by 81% for Major Health Provider

Apos Treatment Program

A large risk-bearing provider in NJ cut MSK costs by 81%, saving $9M in 20 months, using Apos®—a non-invasive, foot-worn device for chronic knee & back pain.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study: Innovative Intervention for Chronic Knee and Back Pain Helps Major Health Provider Reduce Musculoskeletal Spend by 81%

A newly published study in the Journal of Health Economics and Outcomes Research found that a large, risk-bearing provider in New Jersey was able to cut MSK healthcare costs by 81% by using Apos®, a non-invasive, foot-worn medical device, to treat patients with chronic knee and back pain.

Total financial impact: ~$9 million saved over 20 months.

The study analyzed real-world outcomes of over 4,000 patients covered by a major New Jersey payor. Of those, 616 chronic knee or back pain patients got Apos®, while 3,576 matched controls received standard musculoskeletal (MSK) care.

Besides cost savings, the results were significant:

1) 0% knee surgery rate (vs. 0.7% in controls)

2) Back surgery rates dropped from 12.5% to 1.8%

3) Injection use decreased from 81.7% to 18.8%

4) Patients reported up to 57% reduction in pain

5) High patient satisfaction scores (8.3/10 on average)



“This study offers real-world evidence that intervention with the right solution at the right time changes the trajectory of care,” said Dr. Cliff Bleustein, CEO of AposHealth.

“Using Apos on patients with chronic MSK pain before they go on to surgery or receive other costly interventions lowers the costs compared to current standard of care. Payors see lower utilization of resources and costs, providers have a new tool to use for patients with chronic pain, and patients have better outcomes with a non-invasive solution. It’s a win for everyone.”

A Smarter Path to MSK Relief:

MSK conditions are among the most expensive and prevalent healthcare challenges in the nation, costing over $400 billion annually and affecting more than 128 million Americans. The rise of Ambulatory Care Settings (ACS) has shifted the where, but not the what. Procedures are still frequent, expensive, and increasingly performed on younger populations.

The study highlights Apos® as a clinically proven solution for this care gap.

Apos® significantly reduces pain, improves function, and helps patients with chronic knee and back pain avoid escalation to high-cost interventions—all from home, without drugs or downtime.

Proven Value for Employers, Payors, and Providers

This latest study adds to more than 75 peer-reviewed publications supporting the clinical and economic impact of Apos®, including multiple randomized controlled trials.

Apos is FDA-cleared and FDA-registered, used across multiple U.S. markets, and supported by international guidelines for knee OA and chronic lower back pain.

To read the full study or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.aposhealth.com/newsroom.

For media inquiries, contact Thomas Mustac, Otter PR – Senior Publicist, at thomas.mustac@otterpr.com.



About AposHealth® :

Our journey began 20 years ago with a simple yet powerful idea: to relieve pain by teaching people to move and walk pain-free.

For the past two decades, our dedicated experts have tirelessly developed and refined our flagship solution, Apos®.

Over 150,000 people have already reclaimed their freedom with Apos®, enjoying a better life while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs for themselves, insurance companies, and employers. AposHealth® is committed to revolutionizing musculoskeletal treatment to help give people back their active lives.

For more information, visit www.aposhealth.com

