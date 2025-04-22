AposHealth® Teams Up with Manifest Media’s Podcast 'Game Recognizes Game' to Drive the Next Phase of Growth

Apos Treatment Program

AposHealth® and Manifest Media’s Game Recognizes Game podcast unite talent and media, to lead a national conversation on MSK recovery, greatness and Apos®

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AposHealth®, a global leader in non-invasive musculoskeletal treatments and the company behind the game-changing precision medicine for knee, lower back and hip pain Apos®, is launching an innovative multi-channel partnership campaign to drive the next growth phase.

The consumer-focused integrated campaign is a brand-led, social media-first content series built around Apos’ partnership with Manifest Media’s forthcoming podcast Game Recognizes Game- an ongoing conversation on greatness (GRG). GRG is a firsthand account of the process and perseverance required for the highest levels of accomplishment, according to elite athletes, industry titans, world-renowned entertainers, and the best physicians and coaches in the world.



Renowned Sports Injury Analyst, Sports Physical Therapist, and Game Recognizes Game Co-Creator, Executive Producer, and podcast host Marty Jaramillo will lead the campaign as the official AposHealth® ambassador. With over 30 years of clinical experience, Jaramillo is a trusted name in sports medicine and rehabilitation. The first and only official on-air Injury Analyst on CBS Sports and formerly ESPN, reporting on injury and recovery that impacts players and teams across all sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and global soccer leagues.

“Hosting an ongoing conversation about greatness has been a personal goal for a long time. Apos® is the perfect partner to bring it to market. After over 30 years in sports medicine, I rarely find new products that move the needle. Apos® is a game-changing device for knee and back pain – getting people back in the game, which I have dedicated my life to - and what this partnership and campaign is all about. At its core, Apos® understands excellence.” Marty Jaramillo said.

"This campaign is a game-changer for AposHealth®, uniting media, talent, and innovation to transform how people approach knee, hip, and lower back pain. By collaborating with Manifest Media and Game Recognizes Game, we’re setting the stage for greater awareness and adoption of our groundbreaking solution,” said Ben Feldman, M.Med.Sc, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer at AposHealth®.

Apos® is a targeted, innovative approach to addressing knee osteoarthritis and chronic hip and lower back pain. By considering each patient's unique anatomy, biomechanics, neuromuscular responses, and medical history, Apos® delivers personalized treatment tailored to individual needs. As easy to use as wearing glasses, it significantly improves pain relief, functional ability, and quality of life.

Now Studio produced all Apos® content, the content production arm of The Right Now, a bi-coastal, fully integrated creative communications agency.



About AposHealth®:

Our journey began 20 years ago with a simple yet powerful idea: to relieve pain by teaching people to move and walk pain-free. For the past two decades, our dedicated experts have tirelessly developed and refined our flagship solution - Apos®. Over 150,000 people have already reclaimed their freedom with Apos®, enjoying a better life while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs for themselves, insurance companies, and employers. AposHealth® is committed to revolutionizing musculoskeletal treatment to help give people back their active lives. For more information, visit www.aposhealth.com

About Manifest Media:

Manifest Media is an award-winning creative studio renowned for producing acclaimed podcasts such as the award-winning "Table Read" and "Failure" with Ryan Kavanaugh. The company focuses on developing compelling audio content that resonates with diverse audiences. In partnership with Realm, an industry-leading podcast studio, Manifest Media continues to expand its influence in the podcasting landscape.

About The Right Now:

The Right Now is an integrated creative communications agency specializing in media relations, talent strategy, experiential marketing, original content production, and social engagement. Founded by industry veterans, the agency has developed standout campaigns for leading lifestyle, entertainment, and talent-driven brands. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, The Right Now continues to set new standards in brand storytelling and engagement.

