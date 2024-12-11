FAA Commissions New Air Traffic Control Tower at Teterboro Airport

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

WASHINGTON— The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today dedicated the newly commissioned and environmentally sustainable air traffic control tower at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

The 157-foot-tall tower has a 750-square-foot cab that provides air traffic controllers a bird’s-eye view of the airfield. It sits atop a 19,000-square-foot base building that houses office space for controllers, technicians, and administrative staff. Both are designed to accommodate current and future operations.

“Aviation as an invaluable part of everyday life and our national economy, which is why we need the right infrastructure at our airports,” said FAA Deputy Administrator Katie Thomson. “This taller and more modern control tower will not just make it easier for controllers to keep the National Airspace safe, but it will help the airport expand its flight operations. That means more options for consumers and businesses alike.”

The new tower is equipped with the latest state-of-the art technology to keep up with the current and future demand of the growing airfield. It replaces a 75-foot-tall tower that was commissioned in 1975.

“The new Teterboro tower will house our controllers and our technicians doing what they do best - keep our skies safe, organized and efficient,” said FAA Teterboro Air Traffic Manager Matthew Peterson.

The new tower meets the Guiding Principles for High Performance Sustainable Federal Buildings by reducing energy and water use, conserving resources, minimizing waste and protecting indoor air quality among other things.

A total of 41 FAA employees work at the Teterboro tower – 29 in air traffic services and 12 in technical operations. Technical operations employees install and maintain air traffic control equipment.

The tower became operational in late October 2024. The final cost of the project is approximately $73.4 million.