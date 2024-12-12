China Southern returns to Adelaide

China Southern Airlines, one of the three largest airlines in China with more than 900 aircraft in its domestic and international fleet, has relaunched its service between Guangzhou and Adelaide today, reconnecting the state to an important international tourism market and trade partner.

China Southern Airlines first launched its direct Guangzhou to Adelaide service in December 2016, offering three flights per week before operations ceased in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Flight CZ663 is expected to land at Adelaide airport at 9.55am today. Going forward, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, China Southern Airlines’ CZ663 / 664 will depart from Guangzhou at 22:15hrs and arrive in Adelaide at 09:55+1hrs. The return flight will depart from Adelaide at 11:30hrs and arrive in Guangzhou at 18:05hrs.

The China Southern Airlines flights will further connect the state to Asia as well as Europe and North America which are also important tourism markets to South Australia.

China Southern have confirmed they will be flying three times per week return direct from Guangzhou to Adelaide over the peak summer period from now until 1 March 2025, with a view to returning to a year-round service once demand increases.

Operating on a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, the direct flights will provide an extra 798 seats per week, opening up new opportunities for trade and tourism, and further deepening the relationship between South Australia and China. The Guangzhou flight also opens up important direct China freight exports for South Australia’s premium food exporters, on the cusp of the full resumption of all trade to China.

The direct flights will reconnect South Australia to the Chinese market which is beginning to rebound since the pandemic. In June 2019, Chinese visitation was at its highest, with 66,000 visitors to South Australia from China, generating $384 million to the state’s visitor economy.

In the year ending June 2024, Chinese visitation reached 32,000, up 99 per cent compared to the year end June 2023 while expenditure recovered to $144 million – up 42 per cent on the year end June 2023.

China Southern is now the second major international airline to recommence direct flights to South Australia in less than two months after Emirates reinstated direct daily flights between Dubai and Adelaide on 28 October.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

We’re delighted to welcome China Southern Airlines back to South Australia, reconnecting us to what is now our top international tourism market for nights and expenditure.

The return of China Southern Airlines will further grow tourism and trade opportunities with China.

International tourism is currently worth $1.3 billion. To further grow this, we’re bolstering our marketing efforts in China, working in partnership with China Southern Airlines, Tourism Australia and other key partners to showcase the very best of South Australia.

To welcome back our second major international airline in less than two months is a clear sign South Australia is open for business and tourists, with these direct flights set to drive international visitation while reducing cost and travel time.

Adelaide and South Australia has a lot to offer Chinese travellers and we know that our premium food and wine, and nature offerings are of particular appeal.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

It’s great to be welcoming China Southern back to South Australia, with these new flights unlocking up to 45 tonnes of cargo space for local exporters to fill each week.

China is South Australia’s largest two-way trading partner, and our Government values this important partnership and will continue to deepen engagement to deliver future opportunities that benefit the state.

Our exports to China have never been higher, worth $4.43 billion to the state’s economy over the past year, and this direct route provides another opportunity for our exporters to enter market cheaper, quicker and more efficiently.

Attributable to Mr Zhixing Sun, Regional General Manager of China Southern Airlines Australia and New Zealand

In 2009, China Southern Airlines initiated its internationalisation strategy.

In 2016, we launched the Guangzhou-Adelaide route, utilising Guangzhou as a passenger hub to provide travel services between China and major cities around the world.

China Southern Airlines is looking forward to strengthening the cooperation with various sectors in South Australia, continue to expand the ‘Canton Route’, and bring more travellers from China and around the world to South Australia.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

China is such an important market for us and welcoming back China Southern is a huge boost for the South Australian economy. It also reconnects families and stimulates vital tourism and trade between our two countries. It is an essential link in our network vision that will grow our state’s economy.

The return of China Southern is also a significant stimulus for our exporters at a time when trade restrictions between China and Australia on products such as beef and lobsters have recently been lifted.

The widebody Dreamliner can carry South Australian products to one of China’s largest cities, and in turn providing easier one-stop access to markets throughout China.