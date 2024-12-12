On-farm drought infrastructure grants open

Release date: 12/12/24

Applications are now open for the State Government’s $5 million On-Farm Drought Infrastructure Rebate Scheme to support farmers across the state experiencing some of the worst dry conditions on record.

Primary producers can apply for rebates for on-farm infrastructure projects that assist in managing drought conditions and strengthen drought preparedness. Eligible projects include water infrastructure upgrades, stock containment areas, grain and fodder storage, soil moisture monitors and weather stations.

Eligible businesses will be reimbursed with a rebate of up to 75% (to a maximum of $5,000 GST exclusive).

The rebate scheme was announced as part of the State Government’s $18 million package aimed at assisting farming communities across South Australia affected by drought.

The package has been informed by drought roundtables held across the state, and the SA Drought Advisory Group which includes representation from key primary industries groups, as well as state, federal and local government.

The Connecting Communities Grants were also announced as part of this package. Grants of up to $5,000 (GST exclusive) are available to industry, community, not-for-profit, local government, and incorporated groups to host events that foster social connections and provide support during these challenging times.

For more information on drought support or to submit an application for the On-Farm Infrastructure Rebate Scheme or the Connecting Communities Events Grant visit pir.sa.gov.au/drought.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Building our economic, environmental, and social resilience to droughts is crucial to maintaining our state’s robust primary industries and agribusinesses which generate more than $18 billion in revenue and employ over 78,000 people.

Upgrading on-farm infrastructure and building on existing planning to identify opportunities for improvement will go a long way to ensuring we are in a stronger position to tackle drought and the associated challenges.

Equipping communities to also continue fostering community cohesion is also an important part of supporting our farmers and regional towns.