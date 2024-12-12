Wirt County Route 20, Windy Ridge, Will be Closed Beginning Thursday, December 12, 2024
Wirt County Route 20, Windy Ridge, will be closed, at milepost 7.29, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 12, 2024, through Friday, December 20, 2024, for a slip repair.
The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 3:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.