Wirt County Route 20, Windy Ridge, Will be Closed Beginning Thursday, December 12, 2024

Wirt County Route 20, Windy Ridge, will be closed, at milepost 7.29, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 12, 2024, through Friday, December 20, 2024, for a slip repair.



The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open after 3:00 p.m. each day. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​



