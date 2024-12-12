Lane Closure on County Route 54 (Crows Run Road), in Reader, to Begin Thursday, December 12, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 54 (Crows Run Road), in Reader, will be restricted to one lane, from milepost 0.00 to milepost 7.50, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Thursday, December 12, 2024, through Thursday, December 19, 2024, for cable installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are asked to slow down and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay the project.​ ​

