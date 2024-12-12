Lane closure on County Route 24, Meadowbrook Road, near Meadowbrook Mall entrance for new Division of Highways bridge construction

Page Content

Traffic will be restricted to a single,12-foot lane on County Route 24, Meadowbrook Road, near the Meadowbrook Mall entrance, from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to 7:00 a.m. Friday, September 26, 2025, to start the construction of a new bridge structure going into the Division of Highways District 4 Headquarters. Lane closure is expected to run 24/7, weather permitting.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

