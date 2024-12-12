Mobile ID pilot program launched; public launch expected by end of year

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), Governor Jim Justice, and IDEMIA Public Security North America have announced the launch of the Mobile ID (mID) program in the state. This release updates and corrects a previous release on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The mID pilot program, which began on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, is progressing smoothly, with enrollment running without issues. The mID will be made available to the general public by the end of the year and will be compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Residents can sign up via email at the following link to receive updates on availability: HERE.

The West Virginia mID app will allow residents to securely store and manage their identification credentials on their smartphones. Users can verify their identity at TSA PreCheck® checkpoints at participating airports across the country, streamlining travel experiences. This digital solution is designed to simplify interactions with government agencies, businesses, and other service providers, offering a modern, secure form of identification.

Additionally, West Virginia residents can expect the mID to expand to OEM wallets in the near future.​

