Lane Restriction on County Route 2/22 (Fishers Lane), in Benwood, to Begin Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 2/22 (Fishers Lane) will be restricted to one lane, between milepost 0.00 and milepost 0.72, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, December 11, 2024, through Friday, December 13, 2024, for ditching. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

