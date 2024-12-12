Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Latrobe, PA-based Loyalhanna Insurance Group

Union Bay Acquisition Logo

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired the assets of Loyalhanna Insurance Group of Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Terms were not disclosed. This acquisition is Union Bay’s sixteenth, and seventh in the state of Pennsylvania.Tim Fennell, owner of Loyalhanna Insurance Group, stated, “Loyalhanna Insurance Group made a good choice combining with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”“We are pleased to welcome Loyalhanna Insurance Group,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Tim Fennell and his team are a respected group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance in Western Pennsylvania, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise. This acquisition gives Union Bay reach into the Pittsburgh insurance market, as well as greater Western Pennsylvania”About Union Bay AcquisitionUnion Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.

