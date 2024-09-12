Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,066 in the last 365 days.

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Harrisburg, PA-based Maple Insurance Group

Union Bay Acquisition Logo

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired the assets of Maple Insurance Group of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Terms were not disclosed. This acquisition is Union Bay’s fifteenth, and fourth in the state of Pennsylvania.

Gulraiz Sultan, President of Maple Insurance Group, stated, “Maple Insurance Group made a good choice combining with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”

“We are pleased to welcome Maple Insurance Group,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Gulraiz Sultan and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise.”

About Union Bay Acquisition

Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.

For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.

Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
+1 917-887-2490
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Harrisburg, PA-based Maple Insurance Group

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more