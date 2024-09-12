Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Harrisburg, PA-based Maple Insurance Group

Union Bay Acquisition Logo

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired the assets of Maple Insurance Group of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Terms were not disclosed. This acquisition is Union Bay’s fifteenth, and fourth in the state of Pennsylvania.Gulraiz Sultan, President of Maple Insurance Group, stated, “Maple Insurance Group made a good choice combining with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”“We are pleased to welcome Maple Insurance Group,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Gulraiz Sultan and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise.”About Union Bay AcquisitionUnion Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.

