Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires Allentown, PA-based Brookside Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired the commercial insurance business of Brookside Insurance of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Terms were not disclosed. This acquisition is Union Bay’s fourteenth.
Nicholas Ryba, Partner at Brookside Insurance, stated, “Brookside made a good choice combining with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”
“We are pleased to welcome Brookside Insurance,” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Nick Ryba and his team are a skilled group of professionals with deep knowledge of property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise.”
About Union Bay Acquisition
Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.
For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.
Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
+1 9178872490
