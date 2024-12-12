Celebrating education innovation and excellence, here are the GBA School Awards 2025 finalists
21C Learning is proud to announce the finalists for the inaugural Greater Bay Area (GBA) School Awards 2025.
HONG KONG, HONG KONG, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set to recognize educational innovation and excellence in the Greater Bay Area and with over 80 submissions from close to 40 different schools in the GBA, here are the GBA School Awards 2025 finalists!
#1 - Diversity Equity and Inclusion: Celebrating initiatives that promote inclusivity within school communities.
American International School of Guangzhou
Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong
Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School
St. Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School
#2 - EdTech Program - K-12: Awarded for innovative use of technology in education.
Canadian International School of Guangzhou
Victoria Shanghai Academy
Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong
#3 - EdTech Program - Primary: Awarded for innovative use of technology in education.
Renaissance College Hong Kong
Bradbury School
Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong
#4 - EdTech Solution Award
Novalearn Limited
VEX Robotics
Uni Dream
Bridge AI
Turtle Learn
#5 - Experiential Learning Program: Recognizing schools that provide exceptional hands-on learning experiences.
Hong Kong International School
Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong
Shekou International School
The International School of Macao
#6 - Experiential Learning Provider: Recognizing providers that offer exceptional experiential learning opportunities outside of traditional school settings.
Asia Pacific Adventure
Novalearn Limited
Outward Bound Hong Kong
The Hutong Education
WildChina Education
#7 - Innovative Facilities: Honoring schools that enhance learning through cutting-edge facilities.
Canadian International School of Guangzhou
Hong Kong International School
Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School
Victoria Shanghai Academy
#8 - Innovative Marketing: For outstanding marketing strategies that engage educational communities.
Britannia International School of Guangzhou
Chinese International School 漢基國際學校
#9 - Innovative Teaching & Learning: Celebrating novel teaching methods and learning experiences.
ICHK Secondary
LEH International School Foshan
Ling To Catholic Primary School
Notre Dame College
#10 - Professional Learning & Staff Development: Recognizing schools that excel in staff development.
#PubPDasia
Hong Kong International School
The International School of Macao
Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong
#11 - STEAM Award: For excellence in integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
Man Kwan Pak Kau College
Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School
St. Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School
The International School of Macao
Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong
#12 - Student Agency (K-12): Awarded to schools that empower students to take charge of their learning.
American International School Hong Kong
Hong Kong International School
The International School of Macao
Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong
#13 - Student Agency: (Primary) Awarded to schools that empower students to take charge of their learning.
The International Montessori School
Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong
#14 - School Wellness: Recognizing programs that support physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Chinese International School 漢基國際學校
Hong Kong Academy
Hong Kong International School
Ling To Catholic Primary School
Shekou International School
All submissions are being reviewed and finalists are expected to receive questions from the independent panel of judges in the coming month in preparation for the winner announcement at the GBA School Awards 2025 Gala Dinner on 13 February at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, Hong Kong.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the gala dinner to celebrate educational excellence and network with our finalists. More about the Gala Dinner here.
About GBA School Awards
Organized by 21C Learning (21CL) and partnering with Esperanza, TopSchools Asia, CanCham Macao, CanCham PRD, HKGBA Education Association, International School Services, and Hong Kong International Literary Festival, the GBA School Awards are the first-ever opportunity for those involved in education in the GBA to celebrate the achievements of schools and educational institutions that demonstrate exceptional commitment to fostering educational excellence. This event is also integrated with the 16th Edition of the 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference.
(The Greater Bay Area (GBA) refers to Hong Kong, Macao, and the nine municipalities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province.)
About the Organizer - 21C Learning
21C Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of “Building Communities of Learners”. Aside from GBA Awards, their annual event portfolio includes the co-located 21CLHK Conference, AI & Future of Education Conference, PHASE Asia Pacific and PHASE China (PE, Health, and Athletics), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership), and InnovateEDU South Korea.
Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy. 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools. More info at 21c-learning.com.
