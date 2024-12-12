Celebrating education innovation and excellence, here are the GBA School Awards 2025 finalists

GBA Schools Awards 2025 Finalists Announcement

21C Learning is proud to announce the finalists for the inaugural Greater Bay Area (GBA) School Awards 2025.

This will be a celebration of educational innovation, passion, and dedication in the Greater Bay Area. Join us in shaping the future of learning that is truly inclusive, dynamic and transformative.” — Justin Hardman, CEO & Founder of 21CL

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set to recognize educational innovation and excellence in the Greater Bay Area and with over 80 submissions from close to 40 different schools in the GBA, here are the GBA School Awards 2025 finalists!

#1 - Diversity Equity and Inclusion: Celebrating initiatives that promote inclusivity within school communities.

American International School of Guangzhou

Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong

Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School

St. Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School

#2 - EdTech Program - K-12: Awarded for innovative use of technology in education.

Canadian International School of Guangzhou

Victoria Shanghai Academy

Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong

#3 - EdTech Program - Primary: Awarded for innovative use of technology in education.

Renaissance College Hong Kong

Bradbury School

Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong

#4 - EdTech Solution Award

Novalearn Limited

VEX Robotics

Uni Dream

Bridge AI

Turtle Learn

#5 - Experiential Learning Program: Recognizing schools that provide exceptional hands-on learning experiences.

Hong Kong International School

Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong

Shekou International School

The International School of Macao

#6 - Experiential Learning Provider: Recognizing providers that offer exceptional experiential learning opportunities outside of traditional school settings.

Asia Pacific Adventure

Novalearn Limited

Outward Bound Hong Kong

The Hutong Education

WildChina Education

#7 - Innovative Facilities: Honoring schools that enhance learning through cutting-edge facilities.

Canadian International School of Guangzhou

Hong Kong International School

Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School

Victoria Shanghai Academy

#8 - Innovative Marketing: For outstanding marketing strategies that engage educational communities.

Britannia International School of Guangzhou

Chinese International School 漢基國際學校

#9 - Innovative Teaching & Learning: Celebrating novel teaching methods and learning experiences.

ICHK Secondary

LEH International School Foshan

Ling To Catholic Primary School

Notre Dame College

#10 - Professional Learning & Staff Development: Recognizing schools that excel in staff development.

#PubPDasia

Hong Kong International School

The International School of Macao

Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong

#11 - STEAM Award: For excellence in integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Man Kwan Pak Kau College

Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School

St. Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School

The International School of Macao

Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong

#12 - Student Agency (K-12): Awarded to schools that empower students to take charge of their learning.

American International School Hong Kong

Hong Kong International School

The International School of Macao

Yew Chung International School of Hong Kong

#13 - Student Agency: (Primary) Awarded to schools that empower students to take charge of their learning.

The International Montessori School

Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong

#14 - School Wellness: Recognizing programs that support physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Chinese International School 漢基國際學校

Hong Kong Academy

Hong Kong International School

Ling To Catholic Primary School

Shekou International School

All submissions are being reviewed and finalists are expected to receive questions from the independent panel of judges in the coming month in preparation for the winner announcement at the GBA School Awards 2025 Gala Dinner on 13 February at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, Hong Kong.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the gala dinner to celebrate educational excellence and network with our finalists. More about the Gala Dinner here.

About GBA School Awards

Organized by 21C Learning (21CL) and partnering with Esperanza, TopSchools Asia, CanCham Macao, CanCham PRD, HKGBA Education Association, International School Services, and Hong Kong International Literary Festival, the GBA School Awards are the first-ever opportunity for those involved in education in the GBA to celebrate the achievements of schools and educational institutions that demonstrate exceptional commitment to fostering educational excellence. This event is also integrated with the 16th Edition of the 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference.

(The Greater Bay Area (GBA) refers to Hong Kong, Macao, and the nine municipalities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province.)

About the Organizer - 21C Learning

21C Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of “Building Communities of Learners”. Aside from GBA Awards, their annual event portfolio includes the co-located 21CLHK Conference, AI & Future of Education Conference, PHASE Asia Pacific and PHASE China (PE, Health, and Athletics), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership), and InnovateEDU South Korea.

Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy. 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools. More info at 21c-learning.com.

