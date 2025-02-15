GBA School Awards 2025: Recognising and Celebrating Excellence in Education

Congratulations to the winner of the inaugural GBA Schools Awards 2025!

Congratulations to all the winners of the inaugural GBA School Awards 2025, the event took place on 13 February at Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, Hong Kong.

This event is a testament to the passion and dedication of educators in the Greater Bay Area. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and look forward to see the continued positive impact by them” — Justin Hardman, CEO & Founder of 21CL

HONG KONG, February 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Greater Bay Area (GBA) School Awards concluded with a prestigious Gala Dinner at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, honoring outstanding achievements in educational innovation and excellence across the region.

Organized by 21st Century Learning (21CL), the GBA School Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the dedication of educational institutions and professionals within the Greater Bay Area. The event brought together educators, administrators, and stakeholders to acknowledge the remarkable contributions made in various facets of education.

The winners of the GBA School Awards 2025 are as follows:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award: Celebrating schools that excel in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within their communities.

- Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong

EdTech Program – K-12 Award: Awarded to schools that demonstrate innovative and effective use of educational technology to enhance learning.

- Canadian International School of Guangzhou

EdTech Program – Primary Award: Awarded to schools that demonstrate innovative and effective use of educational technology to enhance learning.

- Bradbury School

EdTech Solution Award: Award to EdTech platform or product that supports next generation learning in K-12 schools.

- Bridge AI

Experiential Learning Program Award: Recognizing exceptional programs that provide hands-on, real-world learning experiences for students.

- Hong Kong International School

Experiential Learning Provider Award: Recognizing providers that offer exceptional experiential learning opportunities outside of traditional school settings.

- Asia Pacific Adventure

Innovative Facilities Award: Celebrating schools with cutting-edge facilities that enhance the learning environment.

- Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School

Innovative Marketing Award: Recognizing schools with creative and effective marketing strategies that engage their communities.

- Chinese International School

Innovative Teaching & Learning Award: Celebrating innovative approaches to teaching and learning that significantly impact student outcomes.

- ICHK Secondary

Professional Learning & Staff Development Award: Honoring schools that excel in providing exceptional professional development opportunities for their staff.

- #PubPDasia

STEAM Award: Recognizing outstanding programs in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics education.

- Wycombe Abbey School Hong Kong

Student Agency (K-12) Award: Awarded to schools that empower students to take initiative and ownership of their learning experiences.

- The International School of Macao

Student Agency (Primary) Award: Awarded to schools that empower students to take initiative and ownership of their learning experiences.

- The International Montessori School

School Wellness Award: Honoring schools that prioritize and excel in initiatives promoting physical, mental, and emotional wellness.

- Chinese International School

Public Choice Award: Awarded to schools who garnered the highest number of votes from the public voting exercise, showcasing exceptional community engagement.

- American International School Hong Kong (Student Agency - K-12)

- Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong (Experiential Learning Program)

- ICHK Secondary (Innovative Teaching & Learning)

Judges Choice Award: Awarded to outstanding finalists recognized for exceptional merit and compliments from the judges within their category.

- Renaissance College Hong Kong (Ed Tech Program K-12)

- American International School of Guangzhou (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion )

- Outward Bound (Experiential Learning Provider)

Each award category was meticulously evaluated by an independent panel of distinguished judges, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of all submissions. The winners were selected based on their exceptional commitment to fostering educational excellence and innovation within their respective domains.

The Gala Dinner not only served as a platform to honor the award recipients but also provided a valuable opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful discussions and forge connections aimed at advancing education in the Greater Bay Area.

For more information about the GBA School Awards and the 2025 winners, please visit: gbaschoolawards.org/2025-winners/

About GBA School Awards:

The GBA School Awards, organized by 21C Learning Limited, are designed to showcase and promote innovation and excellence in education within the Greater Bay Area. The awards provide a platform for sharing and collaboration among schools in this dynamic region, contributing to the advancement and development of 21st-century learning in international schools.

About 21C Learning Limited:

21C Learning Limited is dedicated to building communities of learners through top-tier conferences and events. Their mission “Building Communities of Learners” is to support the growth and development of education by providing platforms for educators to connect, learn, and share innovative practices.

Note: The Greater Bay Area (GBA) includes the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, and the nine municipalities of Guangdong Province: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing.

For sponsorship opportunities or to learn more about future events, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.